Jerome Ford Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

In Week 17 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), RB Jerome Ford and the Cleveland Browns will meet the Miami Dolphins, who have the sixth-ranked run defense in the NFL (102.1 yards allowed per game).

Ford vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins

Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 65.83

65.83 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

0.35 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.51

13.51 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Ford Fantasy Performance

Ford is the 34th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 140th overall, as he has put up 94.8 total fantasy points (7.3 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Ford has generated 40.2 fantasy points (13.4 per game) as he's rushed for 204 yards and scored two touchdowns on 28 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 78 yards on 10 grabs (11 targets).

Ford has posted 49.1 fantasy points (9.8 per game) over his last five games, running for 264 yards with two touchdowns on 41 carries. He has also contributed 107 yards on 12 catches (13 targets) as a receiver.

The highlight of Ford's fantasy season was last week's outburst against the Cincinnati Bengals, a matchup in which he tallied 19.1 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 11 carries, 92 yards, 1 TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Jerome Ford had his worst game of the season in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he posted just 0.7 fantasy points (2 carries, 5 yards).

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has allowed three players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Miami has allowed two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

One player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Dolphins this season.

Miami has allowed over 100 yards receiving to seven players this season.

The Dolphins have allowed 16 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Miami this year.

The Dolphins' defense has not allowed a player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Miami has given up at least one rushing TD to 10 players this season.

The Dolphins have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

