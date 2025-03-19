Jazz vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19
Jazz vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: KJZZ and MNMT
The Utah Jazz (15-54) are favored (by 3.5 points) to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (15-52) on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 235.5 points.
Jazz vs. Wizards Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Jazz
|-3.5
|235.5
|-180
|+150
Jazz vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jazz win (60.9%)
Jazz vs. Wizards Betting Trends
- The Jazz have put together a 35-33-1 record against the spread this season.
- In the Wizards' 67 games this season, they have 29 wins against the spread.
- This season, Jazz games have hit the over 39 times out of 67 chances.
- Wizards games this season have gone over the total in 34 of 67 opportunities (50.7%).
- Utah has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (19-16-0) than it has at home (16-17-1).
- The Jazz have exceeded the over/under in 18 of 34 home games (52.9%). They've fared better on the road, topping the total in 21 of 35 matchups (60%).
- Washington has been better against the spread at home (15-18-0) than away (14-19-1) this year.
- Looking at the over/under, Wizards games have gone over more often at home (18 of 33, 54.5%) than on the road (16 of 34, 47.1%).
Jazz Leaders
- Keyonte George is averaging 16.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds.
- Collin Sexton is averaging 18.1 points, 4.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
- Lauri Markkanen averages 19 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
- Isaiah Collier is averaging 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Kyle Filipowski's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 51.4% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.
Wizards Leaders
- Per game, Jordan Poole gives the Wizards 20.8 points, 3.2 boards and 4.6 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- The Wizards are receiving 12.5 points, 6.6 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Alex Sarr.
- Per game, Bub Carrington provides the Wizards 9.2 points, 4 boards and 4.1 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- The Wizards are getting 8.7 points, 4.2 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Kyshawn George.
- Corey Kispert's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.1% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.
