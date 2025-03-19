Jazz vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

Jazz vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and MNMT

The Utah Jazz (15-54) are favored (by 3.5 points) to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (15-52) on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 235.5 points.

Jazz vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jazz -3.5 235.5 -180 +150

Jazz vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jazz win (60.9%)

Jazz vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Jazz have put together a 35-33-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Wizards' 67 games this season, they have 29 wins against the spread.

This season, Jazz games have hit the over 39 times out of 67 chances.

Wizards games this season have gone over the total in 34 of 67 opportunities (50.7%).

Utah has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (19-16-0) than it has at home (16-17-1).

The Jazz have exceeded the over/under in 18 of 34 home games (52.9%). They've fared better on the road, topping the total in 21 of 35 matchups (60%).

Washington has been better against the spread at home (15-18-0) than away (14-19-1) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Wizards games have gone over more often at home (18 of 33, 54.5%) than on the road (16 of 34, 47.1%).

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George is averaging 16.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Collin Sexton is averaging 18.1 points, 4.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Lauri Markkanen averages 19 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Isaiah Collier is averaging 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kyle Filipowski's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 51.4% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, Jordan Poole gives the Wizards 20.8 points, 3.2 boards and 4.6 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Wizards are receiving 12.5 points, 6.6 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Alex Sarr.

Per game, Bub Carrington provides the Wizards 9.2 points, 4 boards and 4.1 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Wizards are getting 8.7 points, 4.2 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Kyshawn George.

Corey Kispert's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.1% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

