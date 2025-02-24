Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 24

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Monday, February 24, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and KJZZ

The Portland Trail Blazers (24-33) are only 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to end a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Utah Jazz (14-42) on Monday, February 24, 2025 at Delta Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on KATU, KUNP, and KJZZ. The matchup has a point total of 230.5.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -2.5 230.5 -136 +116

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jazz win (54.7%)

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have covered the spread 32 times this season (32-24-1).

The Jazz have played 56 games, with 28 wins against the spread.

This season, 28 of the Trail Blazers' games have gone over the point total out of 56 chances.

Jazz games this season have gone over the total in 33 of 56 opportunities (58.9%).

Portland has a better record against the spread in home games (18-12-0) than it does on the road (14-12-1).

The Trail Blazers have hit the over on the total in 17 of 30 home games (56.7%), compared to 11 of 27 road games (40.7%).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results on the road (15-14-0) than at home (13-13-1).

Jazz games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (14 times out of 27) than away (19 of 29) this year.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Anfernee Simons averages 18.5 points, 2.7 boards and 5 assists, shooting 42.4% from the field and 37.2% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Deni Avdija is averaging 14.8 points, 3.5 assists and 6.2 boards.

Toumani Camara averages 10.5 points, 6 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made treys per game.

Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 17 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Scoot Henderson is averaging 12.4 points, 5.2 assists and 2.9 boards.

Jazz Leaders

Walker Kessler is averaging 11.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Jazz.

The Jazz are receiving 16.8 points, 3.7 boards and 6 assists per game from Keyonte George.

Lauri Markkanen's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is sinking 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 treys.

The Jazz are receiving 18.4 points, 8.1 boards and 2.1 assists per game from John Collins.

Per game, Isaiah Collier provides the Jazz 7 points, 3.1 boards and 6 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

