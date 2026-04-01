Jazz vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

Jazz vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, ALT2, and KTVD

The Denver Nuggets (48-28) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (21-55) on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at Delta Center as big, 17-point favorites. The contest airs at 9 p.m. ET on KJZZ, Jazz+, ALT2, and KTVD. The matchup's over/under is set at 249.5.

Jazz vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -17 249.5 -2000 +1040

Jazz vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (75%)

Jazz vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have put together a 41-35-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jazz have played 76 games, with 39 wins against the spread.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 47 times this season.

Jazz games this year have hit the over on 45 of 76 set point totals (59.2%).

Denver sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (18-19-0) than it does in road games (23-16-0).

The Nuggets have eclipsed the total in 19 of 37 home games (51.4%). They've done better in away games, eclipsing the total in 28 of 39 matchups (71.8%).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results on the road (19-18-0) than at home (20-19-0).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under more often at home (27 times out of 39) than away (18 of 37) this year.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic's numbers on the season are 27.9 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game, shooting 57.3% from the field (ninth in league) and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Jamal Murray is averaging 25.5 points, 7.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 13.8 points, 1.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Peyton Watson averages 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 49% from the field and 41.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made treys per game.

Bruce Brown is averaging 7.8 points, 2.1 assists and 3.8 boards.

Jazz Leaders

Kyle Filipowski's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is also draining 49.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 trey.

The Jazz are getting 13.5 points, 4.1 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Ace Bailey.

Per game, Brice Sensabaugh gets the Jazz 14.3 points, 3 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Cody Williams' numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 2.8 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. He is making 47.9% of his shots from the floor.

The Jazz are getting 9.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Svi Mykhailiuk.

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