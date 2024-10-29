Jazz vs. Kings NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 29

Jazz vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Tuesday, October 29, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: NBCS-CA and KJZZ

The Utah Jazz (0-3) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (1-2) on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at Delta Center as 5.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under set at 235.5 points.

Jazz vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -5.5 -114 -106 235.5 -110 -110 -235 +194

Jazz vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (62.6%)

Jazz vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings compiled a 42-40-0 ATS record last year.

The Jazz's ATS record as underdogs of 5.5 points or greater was 16-21 last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 37 times in Kings games.

Last year, 45 of the Jazz's 82 games hit the over.

Sacramento had a worse record against the spread when playing at home (18-23-0) than it did in road games (24-17-0) last season.

Utah was better against the spread at home (24-17-0) than away (18-23-0) last year.

Kings Leaders

Per game, Domantas Sabonis provided points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists last season. He also delivered 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

De'Aaron Fox's numbers last season were 26.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He drained 46.5% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 triples.

DeMar DeRozan's stats last season included 24 points, 4.3 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. He made 48% of his shots from the floor.

Keegan Murray put up 15.2 points, 5.5 boards and 1.7 assists. He sank 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Malik Monk posted 15.4 points, 2.9 boards and 5.1 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jazz Leaders

Collin Sexton collected 18.7 points, 2.6 boards and 4.9 assists last year, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 39.4% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Lauri Markkanen collected 23.2 points, 2 assists and 8.2 rebounds.

John Collins posted 15.1 points last season, plus 1.1 assists and 8.5 rebounds.

Keyonte George's stats last season were 13 points, 2.8 boards and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 39.1% from the floor and 33.4% from downtown, with an average of 2 made treys.

Jordan Clarkson averaged 17.1 points, 3.4 boards and 5 assists.

