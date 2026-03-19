Jazz vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

Jazz vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Thursday, March 19, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSWI

The Utah Jazz (20-49) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (28-40) on Thursday, March 19, 2026 at Delta Center. The contest airs at 9 p.m. ET on KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSWI. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Jazz vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -4.5 228.5 -205 +172

Jazz vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (57.5%)

Jazz vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have compiled a 30-38-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Jazz are 36-33-0 this year.

Games involving the Bucks have hit the over 30 times out of 69 chances this season.

Jazz games this season have gone over the point total 58% of the time (40 out of 69 games with a set point total).

At home, Milwaukee has a better record against the spread (16-19-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (14-19-0).

At home, the Bucks eclipse the total 57.1% of the time (20 of 35 games). They've hit the over in 30.3% of road games (10 of 33 contests).

Against the spread, Utah has performed better at home (18-16-0) than away (18-17-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (70.6%, 24 of 34) than on the road (45.7%, 16 of 35).

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins is averaging 16.8 points, 4.6 boards and 5.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (10th in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Bobby Portis is averaging 13.7 points, 1.6 assists and 6.4 boards.

Myles Turner averages 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Kyle Kuzma's numbers on the season are 13 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Kevin Porter Jr. averages 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Jazz Leaders

Kyle Filipowski averages 10.5 points, 6.9 boards and 2.4 assists. He is also draining 49.3% of his shots from the field.

The Jazz get 11.7 points per game from Isaiah Collier, plus 2.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

The Jazz receive 13.9 points per game from Brice Sensabaugh, plus 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

The Jazz receive 12.5 points per game from Ace Bailey, plus 3.9 boards and 1.7 assists.

The Jazz are receiving 7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Cody Williams.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.