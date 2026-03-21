Jazz vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

Jazz vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and NBCS-PH

The Philadelphia 76ers (38-32) are favored by 6 points against the Utah Jazz (21-49) on Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on KJZZ, Jazz+, and NBCS-PH. The matchup's over/under is 233.5.

Jazz vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -6 233.5 -260 +215

Jazz vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (57.9%)

Jazz vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread 34 times in 70 games with a set spread.

The Jazz are 37-33-0 against the spread this year.

Games involving the 76ers have hit the over 36 times this season.

Jazz games this year have gone over the total in 40 of 70 opportunities (57.1%).

At home, Philadelphia has a worse record against the spread (15-20-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (19-14-1).

In home games, the 76ers go over the total 50% of the time (18 of 36 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, eclipsing the total in 52.9% of games (18 of 34).

Against the spread, Utah has performed better at home (19-16-0) than away (18-17-0).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under 68.6% of the time at home (24 of 35), and 45.7% of the time on the road (16 of 35).

76ers Leaders

VJ Edgecombe averages 15.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per contest.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 13.7 points, 3.7 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Joel Embiid averages 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists, shooting 49.5% from the field and 31.8% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Dominick Barlow is averaging 8.3 points, 1.2 assists and 4.8 boards.

Andre Drummond is averaging 6.7 points, 8.7 boards and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jazz Leaders

Kyle Filipowski's numbers on the season are 10.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He is also draining 49.5% of his shots from the floor.

Isaiah Collier's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 2.5 boards and 7.2 assists per contest. He is draining 49.5% of his shots from the floor.

The Jazz are getting 13.9 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Brice Sensabaugh.

Ace Bailey averages 12.8 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per game.

Per game, Cody Williams gives the Jazz 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

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