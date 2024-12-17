Jaylen Warren Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

Jaylen Warren and the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Baltimore Ravens and their top-ranked run defense (80.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET.

Is Warren a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Ravens? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Warren this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Warren vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Game Day: December 21, 2024

December 21, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.5

5.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.5

6.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 29.10

29.10 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

0.15 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.92

13.92 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Warren Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Warren is currently the 45th-ranked fantasy player (195th overall), tallying 63.6 total fantasy points (5.3 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Warren has amassed 15.1 fantasy points (5.0 per game) as he's rushed for 68 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 16 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 83 yards on seven grabs (11 targets).

Warren has totaled 34.3 fantasy points (6.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 154 yards with one touchdown on 36 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 129 yards on 14 receptions (19 targets).

The peak of Warren's fantasy season so far was Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns, when he caught three balls on four targets for 19 yards, good for 12.4 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Jaylen Warren delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (0.1 points) in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers, running for five yards on three carries with one catch for -4 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed five players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Ravens have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Baltimore has allowed six players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Four players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has given up more than 100 yards receiving to six players this season.

The Ravens have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

A total of six players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this year.

Baltimore has given up at least one rushing TD to 12 players this season.

The Ravens have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jaylen Warren? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.