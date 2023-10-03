Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants
Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins will meet the New York Giants and their 15th-ranked pass defense (207.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Is Waddle a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Giants? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.
Waddle vs. Giants Game Info
- Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Projected Fantasy Points: 9.64
- Projected Receiving Yards: 69.89
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41
Projections provided by numberFire
Waddle Fantasy Performance
- With 20.8 fantasy points in 2023 (6.9 per game), Waddle is the 56th-ranked player at the WR position and 139th among all players.
- Last week against the Buffalo Bills, Waddle reeled in four balls on five targets for 46 yards, good for 4.6 fantasy points.
Giants Defensive Performance
- One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.
- A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Giants this year.
- A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns versus New York this year.
- The Giants have not allowed someone to throw for three or more TDs against them in a game this season.
- A total of one player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New York this season.
- The Giants have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.
- New York has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.
- The Giants have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.
- New York has given up at least one rushing touchdown to six players this season.
- The Giants have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.
