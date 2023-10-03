Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins will meet the New York Giants and their 15th-ranked pass defense (207.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Waddle vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.64

9.64 Projected Receiving Yards: 69.89

69.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Waddle Fantasy Performance

With 20.8 fantasy points in 2023 (6.9 per game), Waddle is the 56th-ranked player at the WR position and 139th among all players.

Last week against the Buffalo Bills, Waddle reeled in four balls on five targets for 46 yards, good for 4.6 fantasy points.

Giants Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Giants this year.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns versus New York this year.

The Giants have not allowed someone to throw for three or more TDs against them in a game this season.

A total of one player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New York this season.

The Giants have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

New York has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Giants have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.

New York has given up at least one rushing touchdown to six players this season.

The Giants have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

