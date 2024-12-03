Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins will meet the New York Jets and their second-ranked pass defense (174.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Waddle a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Jets? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Waddle vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 48.25

48.25 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Waddle Fantasy Performance

With 74.7 fantasy points in 2024 (6.2 per game), Waddle is the 42nd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 145th overall.

In his last three games, Waddle has tallied 234 receiving yards and one touchdown on 14 catches (16 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 31.4 (10.5 per game) during that stretch.

Waddle has accumulated 42.6 total fantasy points (8.5 per game) in his last five games, reeling in 19 balls (on 24 targets) for 287 yards and two touchdowns.

The high point of Waddle's season as a fantasy producer came against the New England Patriots in Week 12, as he tallied 20.4 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Jaylen Waddle delivered his worst fantasy point total of the year (1.1 points) in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, hauling in one ball for 11 yards.

Jets Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus New York this season.

The Jets have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more TDs versus New York this year.

The Jets have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this season.

A total of two players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus New York this year.

The Jets have allowed a touchdown catch by nine players this year.

New York has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

The Jets have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

A total of 14 players have rushed for at least one TD versus New York this season.

The Jets have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

