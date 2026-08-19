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Jaylen Waddle 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Jaylen Waddle 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jaylen Waddle is the 20th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after posting 130.1 fantasy points a year ago (19th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Denver Broncos player, scroll down.

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Jaylen Waddle Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Waddle's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points119.67515
2026 Projected Fantasy Points114.08924

Jaylen Waddle 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Waddle finished with 17.0 fantasy points -- six receptions, 110 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 5 versus the Carolina Panthers. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Colts3.054300
Week 2Patriots12.865681
Week 3@Bills9.965391
Week 4Jets4.863480
Week 5@Panthers17.0961101
Week 6Chargers9.886950
Week 7@Browns1.541150

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Jaylen Waddle vs. Other Broncos Receivers

The Broncos, who ranked 14th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.7% of the time. Below is a look at how Waddle's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jaylen Waddle10064910611
Courtland Sutton124741017717
Troy Franklin10465709618
Evan Engram7650461110

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