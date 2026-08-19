Jaylen Waddle 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Jaylen Waddle is the 20th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after posting 130.1 fantasy points a year ago (19th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Denver Broncos player, scroll down.
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Jaylen Waddle Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Waddle's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|119.6
|75
|15
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|114.0
|89
|24
Jaylen Waddle 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Waddle finished with 17.0 fantasy points -- six receptions, 110 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 5 versus the Carolina Panthers. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|3.0
|5
|4
|30
|0
|Week 2
|Patriots
|12.8
|6
|5
|68
|1
|Week 3
|@Bills
|9.9
|6
|5
|39
|1
|Week 4
|Jets
|4.8
|6
|3
|48
|0
|Week 5
|@Panthers
|17.0
|9
|6
|110
|1
|Week 6
|Chargers
|9.8
|8
|6
|95
|0
|Week 7
|@Browns
|1.5
|4
|1
|15
|0
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Jaylen Waddle vs. Other Broncos Receivers
The Broncos, who ranked 14th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.7% of the time. Below is a look at how Waddle's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jaylen Waddle
|100
|64
|910
|6
|11
|Courtland Sutton
|124
|74
|1017
|7
|17
|Troy Franklin
|104
|65
|709
|6
|18
|Evan Engram
|76
|50
|461
|1
|10
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