Jaylen Waddle 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jaylen Waddle is the 20th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after posting 130.1 fantasy points a year ago (19th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Denver Broncos player, scroll down.

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Jaylen Waddle Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Waddle's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 119.6 75 15 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 114.0 89 24

Jaylen Waddle 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Waddle finished with 17.0 fantasy points -- six receptions, 110 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 5 versus the Carolina Panthers. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 3.0 5 4 30 0 Week 2 Patriots 12.8 6 5 68 1 Week 3 @Bills 9.9 6 5 39 1 Week 4 Jets 4.8 6 3 48 0 Week 5 @Panthers 17.0 9 6 110 1 Week 6 Chargers 9.8 8 6 95 0 Week 7 @Browns 1.5 4 1 15 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Jaylen Waddle vs. Other Broncos Receivers

The Broncos, who ranked 14th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.7% of the time. Below is a look at how Waddle's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jaylen Waddle 100 64 910 6 11 Courtland Sutton 124 74 1017 7 17 Troy Franklin 104 65 709 6 18 Evan Engram 76 50 461 1 10

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