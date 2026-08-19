2026 Odds to Win ACC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:31 a.m.

Looking to bet on the winner of the ACC in 2026? Miami (FL) (-160) and SMU (+700) are among the favorites to take home the title. For the rest of the top teams and their odds, keep reading.

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2026 ACC Championship Odds

Miami Hurricanes (-160 to win the ACC)

2025 Record: 13-3

13-3 2025 Points Per Game: 30.9

30.9 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 14.8

14.8 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 404.1

404.1 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 294.1

SMU Mustangs (+700 to win the ACC)

2025 Record: 9-4

9-4 2025 Points Per Game: 32.2

32.2 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 20.5

20.5 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 416.9

416.9 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 394.5

Louisville Cardinals (+700 to win the ACC)

2025 Record: 9-4

9-4 2025 Points Per Game: 29.9

29.9 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.2

21.2 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 384.5

384.5 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 303.1

Clemson Tigers (+1400 to win the ACC)

2025 Record: 7-6

7-6 2025 Points Per Game: 27.2

27.2 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 20.5

20.5 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 392.2

392.2 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 356.9

Pittsburgh Panthers (+1900 to win the ACC)

2025 Record: 8-5

8-5 2025 Points Per Game: 33.7

33.7 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.8

24.8 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 390.9

390.9 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 330.4

NC State Wolfpack (+2200 to win the ACC)

2025 Record: 8-5

8-5 2025 Points Per Game: 30.2

30.2 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 27.2

27.2 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 392.2

392.2 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 411.9

California Golden Bears (+3500 to win the ACC)

2025 Record: 7-6

7-6 2025 Points Per Game: 25.3

25.3 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 27.2

27.2 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 358.2

358.2 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 361.8

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (+3500 to win the ACC)

2025 Record: 9-4

9-4 2025 Points Per Game: 32.2

32.2 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.0

25.0 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 461.2

461.2 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 399.2

Florida State Seminoles (+4000 to win the ACC)

2025 Record: 5-7

5-7 2025 Points Per Game: 33.0

33.0 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.0

22.0 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 472.1

472.1 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 328.0

Duke Blue Devils (+6000 to win the ACC)

2025 Record: 9-5

9-5 2025 Points Per Game: 34.6

34.6 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.4

29.4 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 423.5

423.5 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 423.9

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+7500 to win the ACC)

2025 Record: 9-4

9-4 2025 Points Per Game: 28.1

28.1 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.1

22.1 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 393.8

393.8 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 328.5

Syracuse Orange (+10000 to win the ACC)

2025 Record: 3-9

3-9 2025 Points Per Game: 20.2

20.2 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 34.9

34.9 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 340.0

340.0 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 427.9

North Carolina Tar Heels (+12500 to win the ACC)

2025 Record: 4-8

4-8 2025 Points Per Game: 19.3

19.3 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.5

24.5 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 289.1

289.1 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 336.5

Stanford Cardinal (+30000 to win the ACC)

2025 Record: 4-8

4-8 2025 Points Per Game: 18.8

18.8 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.2

29.2 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 305.7

305.7 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 408.2

Boston College Eagles (+40000 to win the ACC)

2025 Record: 2-10

2-10 2025 Points Per Game: 25.4

25.4 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 32.8

32.8 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 383.4

383.4 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 433.3

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Upcoming ACC Games

Date/Time Favorite North Carolina Tar Heels vs. TCU Horned Frogs 12 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug. 29 - NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Cavaliers 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug. 29 Virginia (-5.5) Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Stanford Cardinal 7 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug. 29 Stanford (-5.5) New Mexico State Aggies at Florida State Seminoles 7 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug. 29 Florida State (-31.5)

Check out even more in-depth ACC analysis on FanDuel Research.