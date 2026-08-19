2026 Odds to Win Big Ten Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:31 a.m.

The Ohio State Buckeyes (+180) and the Oregon Ducks (+270) are among the favorites to win the Big Ten this season. You can find a complete breakdown of teams with the next best odds in the article below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

2026 Big Ten Championship Odds

Ohio State Buckeyes (+180 to win the Big Ten)

2025 Record: 12-2

12-2 2025 Points Per Game: 33.4

33.4 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 9.3

9.3 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 422.6

422.6 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 219.1

Oregon Ducks (+270 to win the Big Ten)

2025 Record: 13-2

13-2 2025 Points Per Game: 36.9

36.9 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 17.9

17.9 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 452.2

452.2 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 273.7

Indiana Hoosiers (+290 to win the Big Ten)

2025 Record: 16-0

16-0 2025 Points Per Game: 41.6

41.6 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 11.7

11.7 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 452.0

452.0 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 266.0

USC Trojans (+1300 to win the Big Ten)

2025 Record: 9-4

9-4 2025 Points Per Game: 35.8

35.8 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.0

23.0 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 465.5

465.5 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 350.8

Michigan Wolverines (+1600 to win the Big Ten)

2025 Record: 9-4

9-4 2025 Points Per Game: 27.5

27.5 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 20.4

20.4 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 396.9

396.9 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 323.3

Penn State Nittany Lions (+1800 to win the Big Ten)

2025 Record: 7-6

7-6 2025 Points Per Game: 31.0

31.0 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 20.5

20.5 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 362.0

362.0 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 326.8

Washington Huskies (+3000 to win the Big Ten)

2025 Record: 9-4

9-4 2025 Points Per Game: 34.1

34.1 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 18.7

18.7 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 410.0

410.0 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 311.3

Iowa Hawkeyes (+5000 to win the Big Ten)

2025 Record: 9-4

9-4 2025 Points Per Game: 29.3

29.3 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 16.1

16.1 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 320.1

320.1 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 280.4

Wisconsin Badgers (+10000 to win the Big Ten)

2025 Record: 4-8

4-8 2025 Points Per Game: 12.8

12.8 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.6

21.6 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 253.1

253.1 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 323.6

Illinois Fighting Illini (+12500 to win the Big Ten)

2025 Record: 9-4

9-4 2025 Points Per Game: 29.4

29.4 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.6

23.6 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 373.8

373.8 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 345.1

UCLA Bruins (+12500 to win the Big Ten)

2025 Record: 3-9

3-9 2025 Points Per Game: 18.2

18.2 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 33.4

33.4 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 319.8

319.8 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 387.0

Nebraska Cornhuskers (+15000 to win the Big Ten)

2025 Record: 7-6

7-6 2025 Points Per Game: 28.7

28.7 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.6

24.6 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 370.7

370.7 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 330.5

Minnesota Golden Gophers (+15000 to win the Big Ten)

2025 Record: 8-5

8-5 2025 Points Per Game: 23.0

23.0 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.9

22.9 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 293.2

293.2 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 331.6

Northwestern Wildcats (+35000 to win the Big Ten)

2025 Record: 7-6

7-6 2025 Points Per Game: 23.4

23.4 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 19.8

19.8 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 346.1

346.1 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 329.8

Purdue Boilermakers (+40000 to win the Big Ten)

2025 Record: 2-10

2-10 2025 Points Per Game: 18.8

18.8 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 31.8

31.8 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 343.7

343.7 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 423.5

Michigan State Spartans (+40000 to win the Big Ten)

2025 Record: 4-8

4-8 2025 Points Per Game: 24.6

24.6 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.9

29.9 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 345.5

345.5 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 378.7

Maryland Terrapins (+40000 to win the Big Ten)

2025 Record: 4-8

4-8 2025 Points Per Game: 23.5

23.5 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.5

26.5 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 361.2

361.2 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 402.1

Bet on the Big Ten championship on FanDuel today!

Upcoming Big Ten Games

Date/Time Favorite San Jose State Spartans at USC Trojans 3 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug. 29 USC (-38.5)

Check out even more in-depth Big Ten analysis on FanDuel Research.