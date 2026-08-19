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NCAAF

2026 Odds to Win MAC Football Championship

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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2026 Odds to Win MAC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:31 a.m.

Looking to wager on the winner of the MAC in 2026? Toledo (+370) and Miami (OH) (+410) are among the favorites to bring home the title. For the rest of the top teams and their odds, keep reading.

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2026 MAC Championship Odds

Toledo Rockets (+370 to win the MAC)

  • 2025 Record: 8-5
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 30.8
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 13.3
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 415.8
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 255.2

Miami (OH) RedHawks (+410 to win the MAC)

  • 2025 Record: 7-7
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 23.5
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.7
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 337.6
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 334.3

Western Michigan Broncos (+430 to win the MAC)

  • 2025 Record: 10-4
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 24.9
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 17.4
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 342.7
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 305.5

Ohio Bobcats (+700 to win the MAC)

  • 2025 Record: 9-4
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 27.8
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.9
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 411.5
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 352.1

Central Michigan Chippewas (+750 to win the MAC)

  • 2025 Record: 7-6
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 22.5
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.5
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 330.5
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 355.1

Eastern Michigan Eagles (+1000 to win the MAC)

  • 2025 Record: 4-8
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 24.1
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.8
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 377.3
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 413.6

Bowling Green Falcons (+1600 to win the MAC)

  • 2025 Record: 4-8
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 20.5
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.3
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 306.7
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 343.4

Buffalo Bulls (+1700 to win the MAC)

  • 2025 Record: 5-7
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 24.0
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.5
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 362.2
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 344.2

Akron Zips (+2200 to win the MAC)

  • 2025 Record: 5-7
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 22.3
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 27.4
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 354.8
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 385.0

Kent State Golden Flashes (+3500 to win the MAC)

  • 2025 Record: 5-7
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 21.3
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 33.6
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 294.4
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 428.3

Sacramento State Hornets (+3500 to win the MAC)

  • 2025 Record: 7-5
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 33.8
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.3
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 425.3
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 366.9

Ball State Cardinals (+5500 to win the MAC)

  • 2025 Record: 4-8
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 15.8
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.8
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 271.7
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 405.5

UMass Minutemen (+12500 to win the MAC)

  • 2025 Record: 0-12
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 11.1
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 38.6
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 247.5
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 433.8

Bet on the MAC championship on FanDuel today!

Upcoming MAC Games

Date/Time
Favorite
Sacramento State Hornets at Eastern Michigan Eagles 6:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug. 29Eastern Michigan (-9.5)

Check out even more in-depth MAC analysis on FanDuel Research.

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