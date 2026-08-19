2026 Odds to Win MAC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:31 a.m.

Looking to wager on the winner of the MAC in 2026? Toledo (+370) and Miami (OH) (+410) are among the favorites to bring home the title. For the rest of the top teams and their odds, keep reading.

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2026 MAC Championship Odds

Toledo Rockets (+370 to win the MAC)

2025 Record: 8-5

8-5 2025 Points Per Game: 30.8

30.8 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 13.3

13.3 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 415.8

415.8 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 255.2

Miami (OH) RedHawks (+410 to win the MAC)

2025 Record: 7-7

7-7 2025 Points Per Game: 23.5

23.5 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.7

21.7 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 337.6

337.6 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 334.3

Western Michigan Broncos (+430 to win the MAC)

2025 Record: 10-4

10-4 2025 Points Per Game: 24.9

24.9 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 17.4

17.4 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 342.7

342.7 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 305.5

Ohio Bobcats (+700 to win the MAC)

2025 Record: 9-4

9-4 2025 Points Per Game: 27.8

27.8 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.9

21.9 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 411.5

411.5 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 352.1

Central Michigan Chippewas (+750 to win the MAC)

2025 Record: 7-6

7-6 2025 Points Per Game: 22.5

22.5 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.5

23.5 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 330.5

330.5 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 355.1

Eastern Michigan Eagles (+1000 to win the MAC)

2025 Record: 4-8

4-8 2025 Points Per Game: 24.1

24.1 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.8

29.8 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 377.3

377.3 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 413.6

Bowling Green Falcons (+1600 to win the MAC)

2025 Record: 4-8

4-8 2025 Points Per Game: 20.5

20.5 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.3

24.3 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 306.7

306.7 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 343.4

Buffalo Bulls (+1700 to win the MAC)

2025 Record: 5-7

5-7 2025 Points Per Game: 24.0

24.0 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.5

23.5 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 362.2

362.2 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 344.2

Akron Zips (+2200 to win the MAC)

2025 Record: 5-7

5-7 2025 Points Per Game: 22.3

22.3 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 27.4

27.4 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 354.8

354.8 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 385.0

Kent State Golden Flashes (+3500 to win the MAC)

2025 Record: 5-7

5-7 2025 Points Per Game: 21.3

21.3 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 33.6

33.6 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 294.4

294.4 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 428.3

Sacramento State Hornets (+3500 to win the MAC)

2025 Record: 7-5

7-5 2025 Points Per Game: 33.8

33.8 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.3

26.3 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 425.3

425.3 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 366.9

Ball State Cardinals (+5500 to win the MAC)

2025 Record: 4-8

4-8 2025 Points Per Game: 15.8

15.8 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.8

29.8 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 271.7

271.7 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 405.5

UMass Minutemen (+12500 to win the MAC)

2025 Record: 0-12

0-12 2025 Points Per Game: 11.1

11.1 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 38.6

38.6 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 247.5

247.5 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 433.8

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Upcoming MAC Games

Date/Time Favorite Sacramento State Hornets at Eastern Michigan Eagles 6:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug. 29 Eastern Michigan (-9.5)

Check out even more in-depth MAC analysis on FanDuel Research.