2026 Odds to Win SEC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:31 a.m.

According to FanDuel, the Georgia Bulldogs (+280) and Texas Longhorns (+340) are the favorites to win the SEC in 2026. Want to wager on one of those two teams, or one of the other top contenders? Let's take an in-depth look at the odds.

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2026 SEC Championship Odds

Georgia Bulldogs (+280 to win the SEC)

2025 Record: 12-2

12-2 2025 Points Per Game: 32.1

32.1 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 17.6

17.6 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 402.0

402.0 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 298.0

Texas Longhorns (+340 to win the SEC)

2025 Record: 10-3

10-3 2025 Points Per Game: 30.5

30.5 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 20.3

20.3 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 388.5

388.5 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 338.8

Oklahoma Sooners (+850 to win the SEC)

2025 Record: 10-3

10-3 2025 Points Per Game: 26.2

26.2 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 15.5

15.5 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 354.3

354.3 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 272.5

Alabama Crimson Tide (+900 to win the SEC)

2025 Record: 11-4

11-4 2025 Points Per Game: 29.5

29.5 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 19.2

19.2 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 367.7

367.7 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 297.1

LSU Tigers (+900 to win the SEC)

2025 Record: 7-6

7-6 2025 Points Per Game: 22.8

22.8 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 19.8

19.8 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 333.4

333.4 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 328.7

Ole Miss Rebels (+1000 to win the SEC)

2025 Record: 13-2

13-2 2025 Points Per Game: 36.9

36.9 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.1

21.1 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 489.7

489.7 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 348.0

Texas A&M Aggies (+1100 to win the SEC)

2025 Record: 11-2

11-2 2025 Points Per Game: 33.8

33.8 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.0

21.0 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 444.5

444.5 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 307.4

Tennessee Volunteers (+1800 to win the SEC)

2025 Record: 8-5

8-5 2025 Points Per Game: 39.8

39.8 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.8

28.8 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 466.3

466.3 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 397.2

Florida Gators (+2200 to win the SEC)

2025 Record: 4-8

4-8 2025 Points Per Game: 21.6

21.6 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.0

24.0 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 341.3

341.3 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 376.8

Missouri Tigers (+3500 to win the SEC)

2025 Record: 8-5

8-5 2025 Points Per Game: 30.2

30.2 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 18.9

18.9 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 416.7

416.7 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 275.2

South Carolina Gamecocks (+4000 to win the SEC)

2025 Record: 4-8

4-8 2025 Points Per Game: 22.7

22.7 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.1

22.1 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 336.3

336.3 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 353.0

Auburn Tigers (+4000 to win the SEC)

2025 Record: 5-7

5-7 2025 Points Per Game: 26.8

26.8 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 20.7

20.7 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 373.9

373.9 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 328.8

Vanderbilt Commodores (+8000 to win the SEC)

2025 Record: 10-3

10-3 2025 Points Per Game: 38.5

38.5 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.8

22.8 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 463.1

463.1 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 357.5

Kentucky Wildcats (+12500 to win the SEC)

2025 Record: 5-7

5-7 2025 Points Per Game: 23.0

23.0 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.4

26.4 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 341.1

341.1 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 374.2

Mississippi State Bulldogs (+15000 to win the SEC)

2025 Record: 5-8

5-8 2025 Points Per Game: 30.4

30.4 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 30.2

30.2 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 399.2

399.2 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 409.3

Arkansas Razorbacks (+30000 to win the SEC)

2025 Record: 2-10

2-10 2025 Points Per Game: 32.9

32.9 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 33.8

33.8 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 454.8

454.8 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 425.2

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Upcoming SEC Games

Date/Time Favorite Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Missouri Tigers 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, Sept. 3 Missouri (-53.5) UTEP Miners at Oklahoma Sooners 8 p.m. ET, Friday, Sept. 4 Oklahoma (-41.5) East Carolina Pirates at Alabama Crimson Tide 12 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 5 Alabama (-28.5) Kent State Golden Flashes at South Carolina Gamecocks 12:45 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 5 South Carolina (-36.5) Youngstown State Penguins at Kentucky Wildcats 1 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 5 Kentucky (-23.5) Tennessee State Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs 3 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 5 Georgia (-45.5) Furman Paladins at Tennessee Volunteers 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 5 Tennessee (-48.5) View Full Table ChevronDown

Check out even more in-depth SEC analysis on FanDuel Research.