NCAAF
2026 Odds to Win SEC Football Championship
Odds updated as of 5:31 a.m.
According to FanDuel, the Georgia Bulldogs (+280) and Texas Longhorns (+340) are the favorites to win the SEC in 2026. Want to wager on one of those two teams, or one of the other top contenders? Let's take an in-depth look at the odds.
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2026 SEC Championship Odds
Georgia Bulldogs (+280 to win the SEC)
- 2025 Record: 12-2
- 2025 Points Per Game: 32.1
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 17.6
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 402.0
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 298.0
Texas Longhorns (+340 to win the SEC)
- 2025 Record: 10-3
- 2025 Points Per Game: 30.5
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 20.3
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 388.5
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 338.8
Oklahoma Sooners (+850 to win the SEC)
- 2025 Record: 10-3
- 2025 Points Per Game: 26.2
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 15.5
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 354.3
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 272.5
Alabama Crimson Tide (+900 to win the SEC)
- 2025 Record: 11-4
- 2025 Points Per Game: 29.5
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 19.2
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 367.7
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 297.1
LSU Tigers (+900 to win the SEC)
- 2025 Record: 7-6
- 2025 Points Per Game: 22.8
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 19.8
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 333.4
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 328.7
Ole Miss Rebels (+1000 to win the SEC)
- 2025 Record: 13-2
- 2025 Points Per Game: 36.9
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.1
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 489.7
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 348.0
Texas A&M Aggies (+1100 to win the SEC)
- 2025 Record: 11-2
- 2025 Points Per Game: 33.8
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.0
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 444.5
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 307.4
Tennessee Volunteers (+1800 to win the SEC)
- 2025 Record: 8-5
- 2025 Points Per Game: 39.8
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.8
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 466.3
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 397.2
Florida Gators (+2200 to win the SEC)
- 2025 Record: 4-8
- 2025 Points Per Game: 21.6
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.0
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 341.3
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 376.8
Missouri Tigers (+3500 to win the SEC)
- 2025 Record: 8-5
- 2025 Points Per Game: 30.2
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 18.9
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 416.7
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 275.2
South Carolina Gamecocks (+4000 to win the SEC)
- 2025 Record: 4-8
- 2025 Points Per Game: 22.7
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.1
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 336.3
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 353.0
Auburn Tigers (+4000 to win the SEC)
- 2025 Record: 5-7
- 2025 Points Per Game: 26.8
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 20.7
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 373.9
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 328.8
Vanderbilt Commodores (+8000 to win the SEC)
- 2025 Record: 10-3
- 2025 Points Per Game: 38.5
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.8
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 463.1
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 357.5
Kentucky Wildcats (+12500 to win the SEC)
- 2025 Record: 5-7
- 2025 Points Per Game: 23.0
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.4
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 341.1
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 374.2
Mississippi State Bulldogs (+15000 to win the SEC)
- 2025 Record: 5-8
- 2025 Points Per Game: 30.4
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 30.2
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 399.2
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 409.3
Arkansas Razorbacks (+30000 to win the SEC)
- 2025 Record: 2-10
- 2025 Points Per Game: 32.9
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 33.8
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 454.8
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 425.2
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Upcoming SEC Games
Date/Time
Favorite
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Missouri Tigers
|8 p.m. ET, Thursday, Sept. 3
|Missouri (-53.5)
|UTEP Miners at Oklahoma Sooners
|8 p.m. ET, Friday, Sept. 4
|Oklahoma (-41.5)
|East Carolina Pirates at Alabama Crimson Tide
|12 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 5
|Alabama (-28.5)
|Kent State Golden Flashes at South Carolina Gamecocks
|12:45 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 5
|South Carolina (-36.5)
|Youngstown State Penguins at Kentucky Wildcats
|1 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 5
|Kentucky (-23.5)
|Tennessee State Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs
|3 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 5
|Georgia (-45.5)
|Furman Paladins at Tennessee Volunteers
|3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 5
|Tennessee (-48.5)
Check out even more in-depth SEC analysis on FanDuel Research.