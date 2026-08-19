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NCAAF

2026 Odds to Win SEC Football Championship

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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2026 Odds to Win SEC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:31 a.m.

According to FanDuel, the Georgia Bulldogs (+280) and Texas Longhorns (+340) are the favorites to win the SEC in 2026. Want to wager on one of those two teams, or one of the other top contenders? Let's take an in-depth look at the odds.

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2026 SEC Championship Odds

Georgia Bulldogs (+280 to win the SEC)

  • 2025 Record: 12-2
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 32.1
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 17.6
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 402.0
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 298.0

Texas Longhorns (+340 to win the SEC)

  • 2025 Record: 10-3
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 30.5
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 20.3
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 388.5
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 338.8

Oklahoma Sooners (+850 to win the SEC)

  • 2025 Record: 10-3
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 26.2
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 15.5
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 354.3
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 272.5

Alabama Crimson Tide (+900 to win the SEC)

  • 2025 Record: 11-4
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 29.5
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 19.2
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 367.7
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 297.1

LSU Tigers (+900 to win the SEC)

  • 2025 Record: 7-6
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 22.8
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 19.8
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 333.4
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 328.7

Ole Miss Rebels (+1000 to win the SEC)

  • 2025 Record: 13-2
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 36.9
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.1
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 489.7
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 348.0

Texas A&M Aggies (+1100 to win the SEC)

  • 2025 Record: 11-2
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 33.8
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.0
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 444.5
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 307.4

Tennessee Volunteers (+1800 to win the SEC)

  • 2025 Record: 8-5
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 39.8
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.8
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 466.3
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 397.2

Florida Gators (+2200 to win the SEC)

  • 2025 Record: 4-8
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 21.6
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.0
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 341.3
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 376.8

Missouri Tigers (+3500 to win the SEC)

  • 2025 Record: 8-5
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 30.2
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 18.9
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 416.7
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 275.2

South Carolina Gamecocks (+4000 to win the SEC)

  • 2025 Record: 4-8
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 22.7
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.1
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 336.3
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 353.0

Auburn Tigers (+4000 to win the SEC)

  • 2025 Record: 5-7
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 26.8
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 20.7
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 373.9
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 328.8

Vanderbilt Commodores (+8000 to win the SEC)

  • 2025 Record: 10-3
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 38.5
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.8
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 463.1
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 357.5

Kentucky Wildcats (+12500 to win the SEC)

  • 2025 Record: 5-7
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 23.0
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.4
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 341.1
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 374.2

Mississippi State Bulldogs (+15000 to win the SEC)

  • 2025 Record: 5-8
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 30.4
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 30.2
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 399.2
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 409.3

Arkansas Razorbacks (+30000 to win the SEC)

  • 2025 Record: 2-10
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 32.9
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 33.8
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 454.8
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 425.2

Bet on the SEC championship on FanDuel today!

Upcoming SEC Games

Date/Time
Favorite
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Missouri Tigers 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, Sept. 3Missouri (-53.5)
UTEP Miners at Oklahoma Sooners 8 p.m. ET, Friday, Sept. 4Oklahoma (-41.5)
East Carolina Pirates at Alabama Crimson Tide12 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 5Alabama (-28.5)
Kent State Golden Flashes at South Carolina Gamecocks12:45 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 5South Carolina (-36.5)
Youngstown State Penguins at Kentucky Wildcats 1 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 5Kentucky (-23.5)
Tennessee State Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs 3 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 5Georgia (-45.5)
Furman Paladins at Tennessee Volunteers 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 5Tennessee (-48.5)

Check out even more in-depth SEC analysis on FanDuel Research.

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