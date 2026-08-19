2026 Odds to Win Big 12 Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:31 a.m.

To win the Big 12 this season, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (+100) and the BYU Cougars (+500) are among the favorites. Below, you can find a full breakdown of teams with the next best odds.

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2026 Big 12 Championship Odds

Texas Tech Red Raiders (+100 to win the Big 12)

2025 Record: 12-2

12-2 2025 Points Per Game: 39.4

39.4 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 11.8

11.8 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 461.4

461.4 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 258.4

BYU Cougars (+500 to win the Big 12)

2025 Record: 12-2

12-2 2025 Points Per Game: 31.4

31.4 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 19.1

19.1 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 399.5

399.5 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 333.6

Utah Utes (+900 to win the Big 12)

2025 Record: 11-2

11-2 2025 Points Per Game: 41.3

41.3 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 18.9

18.9 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 482.9

482.9 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 359.0

Houston Cougars (+1600 to win the Big 12)

2025 Record: 10-3

10-3 2025 Points Per Game: 29.1

29.1 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.8

22.8 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 394.5

394.5 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 347.8

Kansas State Wildcats (+1600 to win the Big 12)

2025 Record: 6-6

6-6 2025 Points Per Game: 29.4

29.4 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.7

26.7 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 369.7

369.7 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 386.2

TCU Horned Frogs (+1700 to win the Big 12)

2025 Record: 9-4

9-4 2025 Points Per Game: 30.7

30.7 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.3

25.3 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 421.5

421.5 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 378.7

Arizona Wildcats (+2200 to win the Big 12)

2025 Record: 9-4

9-4 2025 Points Per Game: 31.5

31.5 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 19.3

19.3 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 407.6

407.6 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 308.5

Arizona State Sun Devils (+2500 to win the Big 12)

2025 Record: 8-5

8-5 2025 Points Per Game: 25.8

25.8 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.5

24.5 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 417.3

417.3 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 357.5

Oklahoma State Cowboys (+2700 to win the Big 12)

2025 Record: 1-11

1-11 2025 Points Per Game: 14.2

14.2 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 33.3

33.3 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 292.4

292.4 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 418.2

Baylor Bears (+4000 to win the Big 12)

2025 Record: 5-7

5-7 2025 Points Per Game: 31.1

31.1 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 32.6

32.6 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 451.1

451.1 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 391.7

West Virginia Mountaineers (+4000 to win the Big 12)

2025 Record: 4-8

4-8 2025 Points Per Game: 21.8

21.8 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 30.8

30.8 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 349.5

349.5 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 409.2

Kansas Jayhawks (+4500 to win the Big 12)

2025 Record: 5-7

5-7 2025 Points Per Game: 28.1

28.1 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.8

26.8 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 388.2

388.2 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 387.2

UCF Knights (+5000 to win the Big 12)

2025 Record: 5-7

5-7 2025 Points Per Game: 24.3

24.3 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.6

23.6 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 378.8

378.8 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 335.8

Colorado Buffaloes (+8000 to win the Big 12)

2025 Record: 3-9

3-9 2025 Points Per Game: 20.9

20.9 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 30.5

30.5 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 328.4

328.4 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 425.7

Iowa State Cyclones (+10000 to win the Big 12)

2025 Record: 8-4

8-4 2025 Points Per Game: 27.4

27.4 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 20.2

20.2 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 395.5

395.5 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 356.5

Cincinnati Bearcats (+10000 to win the Big 12)

2025 Record: 7-6

7-6 2025 Points Per Game: 30.3

30.3 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.6

25.6 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 407.3

407.3 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 399.0

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Upcoming Big 12 Games

Date/Time Favorite North Carolina Tar Heels vs. TCU Horned Frogs 12 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug. 29 -

Check out even more in-depth Big 12 analysis on FanDuel Research.