NCAAF
2026 Odds to Win Big 12 Football Championship
Odds updated as of 5:31 a.m.
To win the Big 12 this season, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (+100) and the BYU Cougars (+500) are among the favorites. Below, you can find a full breakdown of teams with the next best odds.
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2026 Big 12 Championship Odds
Texas Tech Red Raiders (+100 to win the Big 12)
- 2025 Record: 12-2
- 2025 Points Per Game: 39.4
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 11.8
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 461.4
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 258.4
BYU Cougars (+500 to win the Big 12)
- 2025 Record: 12-2
- 2025 Points Per Game: 31.4
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 19.1
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 399.5
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 333.6
Utah Utes (+900 to win the Big 12)
- 2025 Record: 11-2
- 2025 Points Per Game: 41.3
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 18.9
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 482.9
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 359.0
Houston Cougars (+1600 to win the Big 12)
- 2025 Record: 10-3
- 2025 Points Per Game: 29.1
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.8
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 394.5
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 347.8
Kansas State Wildcats (+1600 to win the Big 12)
- 2025 Record: 6-6
- 2025 Points Per Game: 29.4
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.7
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 369.7
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 386.2
TCU Horned Frogs (+1700 to win the Big 12)
- 2025 Record: 9-4
- 2025 Points Per Game: 30.7
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.3
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 421.5
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 378.7
Arizona Wildcats (+2200 to win the Big 12)
- 2025 Record: 9-4
- 2025 Points Per Game: 31.5
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 19.3
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 407.6
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 308.5
Arizona State Sun Devils (+2500 to win the Big 12)
- 2025 Record: 8-5
- 2025 Points Per Game: 25.8
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.5
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 417.3
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 357.5
Oklahoma State Cowboys (+2700 to win the Big 12)
- 2025 Record: 1-11
- 2025 Points Per Game: 14.2
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 33.3
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 292.4
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 418.2
Baylor Bears (+4000 to win the Big 12)
- 2025 Record: 5-7
- 2025 Points Per Game: 31.1
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 32.6
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 451.1
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 391.7
West Virginia Mountaineers (+4000 to win the Big 12)
- 2025 Record: 4-8
- 2025 Points Per Game: 21.8
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 30.8
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 349.5
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 409.2
Kansas Jayhawks (+4500 to win the Big 12)
- 2025 Record: 5-7
- 2025 Points Per Game: 28.1
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.8
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 388.2
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 387.2
UCF Knights (+5000 to win the Big 12)
- 2025 Record: 5-7
- 2025 Points Per Game: 24.3
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.6
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 378.8
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 335.8
Colorado Buffaloes (+8000 to win the Big 12)
- 2025 Record: 3-9
- 2025 Points Per Game: 20.9
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 30.5
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 328.4
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 425.7
Iowa State Cyclones (+10000 to win the Big 12)
- 2025 Record: 8-4
- 2025 Points Per Game: 27.4
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 20.2
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 395.5
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 356.5
Cincinnati Bearcats (+10000 to win the Big 12)
- 2025 Record: 7-6
- 2025 Points Per Game: 30.3
- 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.6
- 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 407.3
- 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 399.0
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Upcoming Big 12 Games
Date/Time
Favorite
|North Carolina Tar Heels vs. TCU Horned Frogs
|12 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug. 29
|-
Check out even more in-depth Big 12 analysis on FanDuel Research.