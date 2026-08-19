FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

2026 Odds to Win Big 12 Football Championship

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2026 Odds to Win Big 12 Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:31 a.m.

To win the Big 12 this season, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (+100) and the BYU Cougars (+500) are among the favorites. Below, you can find a full breakdown of teams with the next best odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

2026 Big 12 Championship Odds

Texas Tech Red Raiders (+100 to win the Big 12)

  • 2025 Record: 12-2
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 39.4
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 11.8
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 461.4
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 258.4

BYU Cougars (+500 to win the Big 12)

  • 2025 Record: 12-2
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 31.4
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 19.1
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 399.5
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 333.6

Utah Utes (+900 to win the Big 12)

  • 2025 Record: 11-2
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 41.3
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 18.9
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 482.9
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 359.0

Houston Cougars (+1600 to win the Big 12)

  • 2025 Record: 10-3
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 29.1
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.8
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 394.5
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 347.8

Kansas State Wildcats (+1600 to win the Big 12)

  • 2025 Record: 6-6
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 29.4
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.7
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 369.7
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 386.2

TCU Horned Frogs (+1700 to win the Big 12)

  • 2025 Record: 9-4
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 30.7
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.3
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 421.5
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 378.7

Arizona Wildcats (+2200 to win the Big 12)

  • 2025 Record: 9-4
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 31.5
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 19.3
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 407.6
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 308.5

Arizona State Sun Devils (+2500 to win the Big 12)

  • 2025 Record: 8-5
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 25.8
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.5
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 417.3
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 357.5

Oklahoma State Cowboys (+2700 to win the Big 12)

  • 2025 Record: 1-11
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 14.2
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 33.3
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 292.4
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 418.2

Baylor Bears (+4000 to win the Big 12)

  • 2025 Record: 5-7
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 31.1
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 32.6
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 451.1
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 391.7

West Virginia Mountaineers (+4000 to win the Big 12)

  • 2025 Record: 4-8
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 21.8
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 30.8
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 349.5
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 409.2

Kansas Jayhawks (+4500 to win the Big 12)

  • 2025 Record: 5-7
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 28.1
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.8
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 388.2
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 387.2

UCF Knights (+5000 to win the Big 12)

  • 2025 Record: 5-7
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 24.3
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.6
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 378.8
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 335.8

Colorado Buffaloes (+8000 to win the Big 12)

  • 2025 Record: 3-9
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 20.9
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 30.5
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 328.4
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 425.7

Iowa State Cyclones (+10000 to win the Big 12)

  • 2025 Record: 8-4
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 27.4
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 20.2
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 395.5
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 356.5

Cincinnati Bearcats (+10000 to win the Big 12)

  • 2025 Record: 7-6
  • 2025 Points Per Game: 30.3
  • 2025 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.6
  • 2025 Total Yards Per Game: 407.3
  • 2025 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 399.0

Bet on the Big 12 championship on FanDuel today!

Upcoming Big 12 Games

Date/Time
Favorite
North Carolina Tar Heels vs. TCU Horned Frogs12 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug. 29-

Check out even more in-depth Big 12 analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup