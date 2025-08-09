Jaylen Waddle 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jaylen Waddle picked up 91.6 fantasy points last season, 48th among all NFL wide receivers. The Miami Dolphins WR is currently the 34th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Jaylen Waddle Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Waddle's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 91.6 162 48 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 112.6 110 38

Jaylen Waddle 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 12 against the New England Patriots, Waddle put up a season-high 20.4 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: eight receptions, 144 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 11.2 5 5 109 0 Week 2 Bills 4.5 4 4 41 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 2.6 5 4 26 0 Week 4 Titans 3.6 6 4 36 0 Week 5 @Patriots 4.6 8 4 46 0 Week 7 @Colts 1.1 2 1 11 0 Week 8 Cardinals 4.5 6 4 45 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jaylen Waddle vs. Other Dolphins Receivers

The Dolphins, who ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 56.9% of the time while running the football 43.1% of the time. Below is a look at how Waddle's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jaylen Waddle 83 58 744 2 10 Tyreek Hill 123 81 959 6 18 De'Von Achane 87 78 592 6 14 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 60 32 497 9 9

Want more data and analysis on Jaylen Waddle? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.