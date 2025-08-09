FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Jaylen Waddle 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jaylen Waddle 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jaylen Waddle picked up 91.6 fantasy points last season, 48th among all NFL wide receivers. The Miami Dolphins WR is currently the 34th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Jaylen Waddle Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Waddle's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points91.616248
2025 Projected Fantasy Points112.611038

Jaylen Waddle 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 12 against the New England Patriots, Waddle put up a season-high 20.4 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: eight receptions, 144 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Jaguars11.2551090
Week 2Bills4.544410
Week 3@Seahawks2.654260
Week 4Titans3.664360
Week 5@Patriots4.684460
Week 7@Colts1.121110
Week 8Cardinals4.564450

Jaylen Waddle vs. Other Dolphins Receivers

The Dolphins, who ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 56.9% of the time while running the football 43.1% of the time. Below is a look at how Waddle's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jaylen Waddle8358744210
Tyreek Hill12381959618
De'Von Achane8778592614
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine603249799

Want more data and analysis on Jaylen Waddle? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

