Jaylen Waddle 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jaylen Waddle 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Miami Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle was 31st among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 126.6. Heading into 2024, he is the 21st-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Jaylen Waddle Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Waddle's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points126.611132
2024 Projected Fantasy Points163.76614

Jaylen Waddle 2023 Game-by-Game

Waddle accumulated 20.2 fantasy points -- eight catches, 142 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 15 versus the New York Jets, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Chargers7.854780
Week 2@Patriots8.464860
Week 4@Bills4.654460
Week 5Giants9.5105351
Week 6Panthers11.197511
Week 7@Eagles6.366630
Week 8Patriots18.11271211
Jaylen Waddle vs. Other Dolphins Receivers

The Dolphins called a pass on 55.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 44.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked second in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Waddle's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jaylen Waddle10472101448
Tyreek Hill17111917991324
Jonnu Smith705058239
Odell Beckham Jr.6435565311

Want more data and analysis on Jaylen Waddle? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

