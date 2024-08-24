Jaylen Waddle 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Miami Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle was 31st among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 126.6. Heading into 2024, he is the 21st-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Jaylen Waddle Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Waddle's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 126.6 111 32 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 163.7 66 14

Jaylen Waddle 2023 Game-by-Game

Waddle accumulated 20.2 fantasy points -- eight catches, 142 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 15 versus the New York Jets, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 7.8 5 4 78 0 Week 2 @Patriots 8.4 6 4 86 0 Week 4 @Bills 4.6 5 4 46 0 Week 5 Giants 9.5 10 5 35 1 Week 6 Panthers 11.1 9 7 51 1 Week 7 @Eagles 6.3 6 6 63 0 Week 8 Patriots 18.1 12 7 121 1 View Full Table

Jaylen Waddle vs. Other Dolphins Receivers

The Dolphins called a pass on 55.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 44.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked second in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Waddle's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jaylen Waddle 104 72 1014 4 8 Tyreek Hill 171 119 1799 13 24 Jonnu Smith 70 50 582 3 9 Odell Beckham Jr. 64 35 565 3 11

