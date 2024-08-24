Jaylen Waddle 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season, the Miami Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle was 31st among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 126.6. Heading into 2024, he is the 21st-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Jaylen Waddle Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Waddle's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|126.6
|111
|32
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|163.7
|66
|14
Jaylen Waddle 2023 Game-by-Game
Waddle accumulated 20.2 fantasy points -- eight catches, 142 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 15 versus the New York Jets, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|7.8
|5
|4
|78
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|8.4
|6
|4
|86
|0
|Week 4
|@Bills
|4.6
|5
|4
|46
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|9.5
|10
|5
|35
|1
|Week 6
|Panthers
|11.1
|9
|7
|51
|1
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|6.3
|6
|6
|63
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|18.1
|12
|7
|121
|1
Jaylen Waddle vs. Other Dolphins Receivers
The Dolphins called a pass on 55.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 44.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked second in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Waddle's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jaylen Waddle
|104
|72
|1014
|4
|8
|Tyreek Hill
|171
|119
|1799
|13
|24
|Jonnu Smith
|70
|50
|582
|3
|9
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|64
|35
|565
|3
|11
