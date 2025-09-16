Javonte Williams Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams will take on the 27th-ranked tun defense of the Chicago Bears (148.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Williams' next game versus the Bears, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Javonte Williams Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears

Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 66.40

66.40 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.37

0.37 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.73

13.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Williams has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks second in the NFL with 18.7 fantasy points per game (37.4 total points). Overall, he is 13th in fantasy points.

Through two games this year, Williams has put up 37.4 fantasy points, rushing for 151 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 33 carries. He has also contributed 43 yards on eight catches (10 targets) as a receiver.

Last week against the New York Giants, Williams produced 19.0 fantasy points, carrying the ball 18 times for 97 yards (5.4 yards per carry) with six receptions for 33 yards as a receiver.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has given up more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bears this year.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

Chicago has given up more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

The Bears have allowed five players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Chicago this season.

The Bears have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Chicago has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Bears have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

