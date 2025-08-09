Jauan Jennings 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the San Francisco 49ers' Jauan Jennings was 27th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 133.5. Going into 2025, he is the 43rd-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Jauan Jennings Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Jennings' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 133.5 100 27 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 145.3 69 17

Jauan Jennings 2024 Game-by-Game

Jennings accumulated 35.5 fantasy points -- 11 catches, 175 yards and three touchdowns -- in Week 3 versus the Los Angeles Rams, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jets 6.4 5 5 64 0 Week 2 @Vikings 3.7 4 2 37 0 Week 3 @Rams 35.5 12 11 175 3 Week 4 Patriots 8.8 6 3 88 0 Week 5 Cardinals 1.3 4 1 13 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 2.7 5 3 27 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 9.3 11 7 93 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jauan Jennings vs. Other 49ers Receivers

The 49ers threw the ball on 53.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 46.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Jennings' 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jauan Jennings 113 77 975 6 15 George Kittle 94 78 1106 8 19 Demarcus Robinson 64 31 505 7 11 Ricky Pearsall 46 31 400 3 7

