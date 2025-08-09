FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Jauan Jennings 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Jauan Jennings 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the San Francisco 49ers' Jauan Jennings was 27th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 133.5. Going into 2025, he is the 43rd-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Jauan Jennings Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Jennings' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points133.510027
2025 Projected Fantasy Points145.36917

Jauan Jennings 2024 Game-by-Game

Jennings accumulated 35.5 fantasy points -- 11 catches, 175 yards and three touchdowns -- in Week 3 versus the Los Angeles Rams, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Jets6.455640
Week 2@Vikings3.742370
Week 3@Rams35.512111753
Week 4Patriots8.863880
Week 5Cardinals1.341130
Week 6@Seahawks2.753270
Week 10@Buccaneers9.3117930

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jauan Jennings vs. Other 49ers Receivers

The 49ers threw the ball on 53.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 46.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Jennings' 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jauan Jennings11377975615
George Kittle94781106819
Demarcus Robinson6431505711
Ricky Pearsall463140037

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Jauan Jennings? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup