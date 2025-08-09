Jauan Jennings 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season, the San Francisco 49ers' Jauan Jennings was 27th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 133.5. Going into 2025, he is the 43rd-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Jauan Jennings Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Jennings' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|133.5
|100
|27
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|145.3
|69
|17
Jauan Jennings 2024 Game-by-Game
Jennings accumulated 35.5 fantasy points -- 11 catches, 175 yards and three touchdowns -- in Week 3 versus the Los Angeles Rams, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Jets
|6.4
|5
|5
|64
|0
|Week 2
|@Vikings
|3.7
|4
|2
|37
|0
|Week 3
|@Rams
|35.5
|12
|11
|175
|3
|Week 4
|Patriots
|8.8
|6
|3
|88
|0
|Week 5
|Cardinals
|1.3
|4
|1
|13
|0
|Week 6
|@Seahawks
|2.7
|5
|3
|27
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|9.3
|11
|7
|93
|0
Jauan Jennings vs. Other 49ers Receivers
The 49ers threw the ball on 53.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 46.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Jennings' 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jauan Jennings
|113
|77
|975
|6
|15
|George Kittle
|94
|78
|1106
|8
|19
|Demarcus Robinson
|64
|31
|505
|7
|11
|Ricky Pearsall
|46
|31
|400
|3
|7
Want more data and analysis on Jauan Jennings? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.