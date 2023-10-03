James Cook Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook will match up with the eighth-ranked tun defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars (94.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Cook worth a look for his next game versus the Jaguars? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Cook vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.27

9.27 Projected Rushing Yards: 52.99

52.99 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.13

15.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook Fantasy Performance

Cook is the 13th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 47th overall, as he has posted 47.1 total fantasy points (11.8 per game).

During his last three games, Cook has 40.8 total fantasy points (13.6 per game), toting the ball 44 times for 250 yards and one touchdown. In the receiving game, he has added 98 yards on seven catches (eight targets).

The highlight of Cook's season as a fantasy producer came against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, as he posted 15.9 fantasy points by catching four passes (on four targets) for 36 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, James Cook disappointed his fantasy managers against the New York Jets in Week 1, when he managed only 6.3 fantasy points (12 carries, 46 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has given up more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has allowed two players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Jaguars have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this year.

Jacksonville has allowed one player to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Six players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Jaguars this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have allowed one player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of two players have run for at least one touchdown versus Jacksonville this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Jaguars this year.

