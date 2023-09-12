James Cook Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

Buffalo Bills RB James Cook will take on the team with last year's 19th-ranked run defense, the Las Vegas Raiders (122.8 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Cook a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Raiders? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Cook this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Cook vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Buffalo Bills vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.50

11.50 Projected Rushing Yards: 62.69

62.69 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.43

0.43 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.89

19.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 84.7 fantasy points (5.3 per game) in 2022, Cook ranked 143rd in the league and 42nd at his position.

Cook picked up 6.3 fantasy points in his single game this year. He had 12 carries for 46 yards and zero touchdowns, plus 17 receiving yards on four catches (six targets).

In his best game last season -- Week 16 against the Chicago Bears -- Cook accumulated 16.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 11 carries, 99 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 13 versus the New England Patriots, Cook posted 10.5 fantasy points (his second-best total last year), via these numbers: 14 carries, 64 yards; 6 receptions, 41 yards.

In Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, Cook put up a season-low -1.8 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 1 carry, 2 yards.

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Last year, Las Vegas allowed three quarterbacks to register over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Raiders allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Las Vegas gave up two or more touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.

Versus the Raiders last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Las Vegas allowed more than 100 receiving yards to one player last season.

In terms of pass D, the Raiders gave up a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Against Las Vegas last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Raiders allowed four players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Las Vegas allowed 18 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Raiders allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last year.

Want more data and analysis on James Cook? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.