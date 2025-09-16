James Conner Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Running back James Conner faces a matchup against the 13th-ranked rushing defense in the league (102.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his Arizona Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Conner worth considering for his upcoming game versus the 49ers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Conner this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

James Conner Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 60.06

60.06 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.47

0.47 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.37

19.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Conner Fantasy Performance

With 21.6 fantasy points this season (10.8 per game), Conner is the 16th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 66th among all players.

Through two games this year, Conner has put up 21.6 fantasy points, running for 73 yards and scoring one touchdown on 23 carries. He has also contributed 23 yards on five catches (five targets) with one TD as a pass-catcher.

Last week against the Carolina Panthers, Conner posted 11.2 fantasy points, carrying the ball 11 times for 34 yards (3.1 yards per carry) with one reception for 18 yards as a receiver.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of One player has thrown for at least one TD versus the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed one player to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The 49ers have allowed one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

San Francisco has allowed one player to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The 49ers have allowed three players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

San Francisco has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The 49ers' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of one player has run for at least one TD against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this season.

Want more data and analysis on James Conner? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.