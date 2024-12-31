James Conner Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

Running back James Conner faces a matchup against the 17th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (122.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, when his Arizona Cardinals play the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Considering Conner for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the 49ers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Conner vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 64.67

64.67 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.58

0.58 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.23

22.23 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Conner Fantasy Performance

With 206.8 fantasy points in 2024 (12.9 per game), Conner is the eighth-ranked player at the RB position and 29th among all players.

During his last three games, Conner has delivered 49.2 total fantasy points (16.4 per game), running the ball 35 times for 231 yards and three scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 81 yards on 11 receptions (12 targets).

Conner has amassed 75.5 fantasy points (15.1 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 389 yards with three touchdowns on 70 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 126 yards on 18 grabs (20 targets) with one TDs.

The peak of Conner's season as a fantasy producer came against the New England Patriots in Week 15, as he posted 25.8 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 110 rushing yards on 16 carries (6.9 YPC) with two scores.

From a fantasy perspective, James Conner had his worst game of the season last week against the Los Angeles Rams, when he put up just 0.8 fantasy points (4 carries, 4 yards).

49ers Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

San Francisco has given up two or more TD passes to six opposing QBs this year.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the 49ers this season.

A total of three players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have given up a TD reception by 18 players this season.

San Francisco has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to three players this season.

The 49ers have allowed five players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

San Francisco has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 18 players this season.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD versus the 49ers this year.

Want more data and analysis on James Conner? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.