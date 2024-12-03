James Conner Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

James Conner and the Arizona Cardinals will play the Seattle Seahawks and their 21st-ranked run defense (127.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Conner worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Seahawks? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Conner vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 68.43

68.43 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.66

0.66 Projected Receiving Yards: 21.94

21.94 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Conner Fantasy Performance

With 139.4 fantasy points this season (11.6 per game), Conner is the 14th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 41st among all players.

In his last three games, Conner has posted 30.3 fantasy points (10.1 per game), rushing for 109 yards and scoring one touchdown on 36 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 134 yards on 13 grabs (14 targets) as a pass-catcher.

Conner has posted 55.1 fantasy points (11.0 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 269 yards with two touchdowns on 74 carries. He has also contributed 162 yards on 18 catches (20 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The peak of Conner's fantasy campaign was a Week 2 outburst versus the Los Angeles Rams, a game when he came through with 122 rushing yards and one TD on 21 carries (for 18.4 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he caught one balls (on one target) for two yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, James Conner stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, running nine times for 17 yards, with one reception for eight yards as a receiver (2.5 fantasy points).

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Seattle this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Seahawks this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have allowed three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

Seattle has given up more than 100 yards receiving to six players this season.

The Seahawks have allowed a touchdown catch by 15 players this season.

Seattle has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Seahawks have allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of eight players have run for at least one touchdown against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

