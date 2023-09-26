Jalen Hurts Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will match up with the 13th-ranked passing defense of the Washington Commanders (203 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Hurts a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Commanders? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Hurts vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 21.71

21.71 Projected Passing Yards: 235.82

235.82 Projected Passing TDs: 1.43

1.43 Projected Rushing Yards: 46.75

46.75 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.60

Projections provided by numberFire

Hurts Fantasy Performance

With 57.6 fantasy points this season (19.2 per game), Hurts is the eighth-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 12th among all players.

Last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Hurts connected on 62.2% of his passes for 277 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions with 28 rushing yards and one TD on the ground, good for 19.9 fantasy points.

Commanders Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Commanders this year.

Washington has given up two or more TD passes to one opposing QB this year.

The Commanders have allowed one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Washington has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Commanders have allowed three players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Washington has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Commanders this season.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one TD versus Washington this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Commanders this year.

