Jalen Hurts Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has a matchup against the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (218.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, when his Philadelphia Eagles play the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Hurts worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Steelers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Thinking about playing Hurts this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Hurts vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 18.4

18.4 Projected Passing Yards: 161.01

161.01 Projected Passing TDs: 0.95

0.95 Projected Rushing Yards: 49.64

49.64 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.77

Projections provided by numberFire

Hurts Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Hurts has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 21.7 fantasy points per game (282.4 total points). Overall, he is fourth in fantasy points.

Through his last three games, Hurts has completed 40-of-62 passes for 405 yards, with four passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 56.9 total fantasy points (19.0 per game). With his legs, he's added 127 rushing yards on 29 attempts with two TDs.

Hurts has amassed 105.3 fantasy points (21.1 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 72-of-110 passes for 828 yards, with six touchdowns and one interception. He's added 222 rushing yards on 46 carries with five touchdowns on the ground.

The highlight of Hurts' season as a fantasy producer came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, as he posted 35.1 fantasy points by rushing for 37 yards and three TDs on 10 attempts.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jalen Hurts' matchup against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 was his worst of the season, as he posted 10.9 fantasy points. He threw for 311 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw one pick on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has conceded over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Steelers have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed four players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed four players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 14 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Steelers have allowed one player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has given up at least one rushing TD to 10 players this year.

The Steelers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jalen Hurts? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.