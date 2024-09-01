menu item
NFL

Jalen Hurts 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jalen Hurts 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts was second among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 356.9. Heading into 2024, he is the second-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, see below.

Jalen Hurts Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Hurts' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points356.922
2024 Projected Fantasy Points365.922

Jalen Hurts 2023 Game-by-Game

Hurts accumulated 34.5 fantasy points -- 18-of-31 (58.1%), 200 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 14 carries, 65 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 12 versus the Buffalo Bills, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Patriots12.522-for-33170100
Week 2Vikings25.218-for-23193112
Week 3@Buccaneers19.923-for-37277121
Week 4Commanders24.225-for-37319200
Week 5@Rams27.325-for-38303111
Week 6@Jets19.928-for-45280131
Week 7Dolphins23.323-for-31279211
View Full Table

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles Receiving Corps

Last season Hurts had 3,858 yards (226.9 per game), a 65.4% completion percentage (352-of-538), 23 touchdowns, and only 15 interceptions. Below is a look at how several of Hurts' potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
A.J. Brown1581061456715
DeVonta Smith11281106676
Dallas Goedert8359592310

Want more data and analysis on Jalen Hurts? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

