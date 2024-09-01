Jalen Hurts 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts was second among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 356.9. Heading into 2024, he is the second-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Jalen Hurts Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Hurts' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 356.9 2 2 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 365.9 2 2

Jalen Hurts 2023 Game-by-Game

Hurts accumulated 34.5 fantasy points -- 18-of-31 (58.1%), 200 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 14 carries, 65 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 12 versus the Buffalo Bills, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Patriots 12.5 22-for-33 170 1 0 0 Week 2 Vikings 25.2 18-for-23 193 1 1 2 Week 3 @Buccaneers 19.9 23-for-37 277 1 2 1 Week 4 Commanders 24.2 25-for-37 319 2 0 0 Week 5 @Rams 27.3 25-for-38 303 1 1 1 Week 6 @Jets 19.9 28-for-45 280 1 3 1 Week 7 Dolphins 23.3 23-for-31 279 2 1 1 View Full Table

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles Receiving Corps

Last season Hurts had 3,858 yards (226.9 per game), a 65.4% completion percentage (352-of-538), 23 touchdowns, and only 15 interceptions. Below is a look at how several of Hurts' potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets A.J. Brown 158 106 1456 7 15 DeVonta Smith 112 81 1066 7 6 Dallas Goedert 83 59 592 3 10

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Jalen Hurts? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.