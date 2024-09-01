Jalen Hurts 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts was second among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 356.9. Heading into 2024, he is the second-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, see below.
Jalen Hurts Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Hurts' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|356.9
|2
|2
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|365.9
|2
|2
Jalen Hurts 2023 Game-by-Game
Hurts accumulated 34.5 fantasy points -- 18-of-31 (58.1%), 200 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 14 carries, 65 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 12 versus the Buffalo Bills, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Patriots
|12.5
|22-for-33
|170
|1
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Vikings
|25.2
|18-for-23
|193
|1
|1
|2
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|19.9
|23-for-37
|277
|1
|2
|1
|Week 4
|Commanders
|24.2
|25-for-37
|319
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|27.3
|25-for-38
|303
|1
|1
|1
|Week 6
|@Jets
|19.9
|28-for-45
|280
|1
|3
|1
|Week 7
|Dolphins
|23.3
|23-for-31
|279
|2
|1
|1
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles Receiving Corps
Last season Hurts had 3,858 yards (226.9 per game), a 65.4% completion percentage (352-of-538), 23 touchdowns, and only 15 interceptions. Below is a look at how several of Hurts' potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|A.J. Brown
|158
|106
|1456
|7
|15
|DeVonta Smith
|112
|81
|1066
|7
|6
|Dallas Goedert
|83
|59
|592
|3
|10
