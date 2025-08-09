FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Jaleel McLaughlin 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jaleel McLaughlin 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jaleel McLaughlin -- the Denver Broncos running back -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

Jaleel McLaughlin Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at McLaughlin's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points73.220950
2025 Projected Fantasy Points62.417459

Jaleel McLaughlin 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers -- McLaughlin finished with 11.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 8 carries, 47 yards; 1 reception, 9 yards, 1 TD. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Seahawks0.81027055028
Week 2Steelers0.6360-006
Week 3@Buccaneers7.457111014
Week 4@Jets4.6946011046
Week 5Raiders8.5622043125
Week 6Chargers2.538022025
Week 7@Saints3.54350-0035

Jaleel McLaughlin vs. Other Broncos Rushers

The Broncos, who ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 55.3% of the time while running the football 44.7% of the time. Below is a glance at how McLaughlin's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Jaleel McLaughlin1134961154.4
J.K. Dobbins1959059284.6
Bo Nix924304174.7
Audric Estime763102114.1

Want more data and analysis on Jaleel McLaughlin? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

