Jaleel McLaughlin 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jaleel McLaughlin -- the Denver Broncos running back -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Jaleel McLaughlin Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at McLaughlin's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 73.2 209 50 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 62.4 174 59

Jaleel McLaughlin 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers -- McLaughlin finished with 11.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 8 carries, 47 yards; 1 reception, 9 yards, 1 TD. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Seahawks 0.8 10 27 0 5 5 0 28 Week 2 Steelers 0.6 3 6 0 - 0 0 6 Week 3 @Buccaneers 7.4 5 7 1 1 1 0 14 Week 4 @Jets 4.6 9 46 0 1 1 0 46 Week 5 Raiders 8.5 6 22 0 4 3 1 25 Week 6 Chargers 2.5 3 8 0 2 2 0 25 Week 7 @Saints 3.5 4 35 0 - 0 0 35 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jaleel McLaughlin vs. Other Broncos Rushers

The Broncos, who ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 55.3% of the time while running the football 44.7% of the time. Below is a glance at how McLaughlin's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jaleel McLaughlin 113 496 1 15 4.4 J.K. Dobbins 195 905 9 28 4.6 Bo Nix 92 430 4 17 4.7 Audric Estime 76 310 2 11 4.1

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Jaleel McLaughlin? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.