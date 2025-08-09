Jaleel McLaughlin 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Jaleel McLaughlin -- the Denver Broncos running back -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.
Jaleel McLaughlin Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at McLaughlin's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|73.2
|209
|50
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|62.4
|174
|59
Jaleel McLaughlin 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers -- McLaughlin finished with 11.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 8 carries, 47 yards; 1 reception, 9 yards, 1 TD. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|0.8
|10
|27
|0
|5
|5
|0
|28
|Week 2
|Steelers
|0.6
|3
|6
|0
|-
|0
|0
|6
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|7.4
|5
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|Week 4
|@Jets
|4.6
|9
|46
|0
|1
|1
|0
|46
|Week 5
|Raiders
|8.5
|6
|22
|0
|4
|3
|1
|25
|Week 6
|Chargers
|2.5
|3
|8
|0
|2
|2
|0
|25
|Week 7
|@Saints
|3.5
|4
|35
|0
|-
|0
|0
|35
Jaleel McLaughlin vs. Other Broncos Rushers
The Broncos, who ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 55.3% of the time while running the football 44.7% of the time. Below is a glance at how McLaughlin's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|113
|496
|1
|15
|4.4
|J.K. Dobbins
|195
|905
|9
|28
|4.6
|Bo Nix
|92
|430
|4
|17
|4.7
|Audric Estime
|76
|310
|2
|11
|4.1
