Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

In Week 13 (Friday at 3:00 PM ET), WR Jakobi Meyers and the Las Vegas Raiders will meet the Kansas City Chiefs, who have the 18th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (215.5 yards conceded per game).

For more details on Meyers, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup against the Chiefs.

Meyers vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: November 29, 2024

November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.70

56.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Meyers Fantasy Performance

Meyers is currently the 38th-ranked fantasy player at his position (136th overall), tallying 74.2 total fantasy points (8.2 per game).

During his last three games Meyers has been targeted 32 times, with 22 receptions for 254 yards and zero TDs, resulting in 27.4 fantasy points (9.1 per game) during that stretch.

Meyers has produced 45.8 fantasy points (9.2 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 48 targets into 34 catches for 378 yards and one TD.

The highlight of Meyers' fantasy season came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, when he tallied 14.2 fantasy points with seven receptions (on nine targets) for 62 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Jakobi Meyers stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, grabbing four passes on five targets for 29 yards (2.9 fantasy points).

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this season.

A total of one player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have allowed 14 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Kansas City has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Chiefs have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this year.

Kansas City has given up at least one rushing TD to seven players this year.

The Chiefs have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

