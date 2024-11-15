Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Latest Betting Odds and Info

The long-awaited boxing bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is finally here, and tensions flared at the weigh-ins the day before the fight.

Mike Tyson Slaps Jake Paul at Weigh-In

At Thursday's weigh-in ahead of the bout, Tyson hit Paul as the two squared off and had to be separated.

MIKE TYSON HITS JAKE PAUL AT THE WEIGH IN #PaulTyson

--

LIVE ON NETFLIX

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

8 PM ET | 5 PM PT pic.twitter.com/kFU40jVvk0 — Netflix (@netflix) November 15, 2024

As of Friday morning before the fight, Jake Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) stands as a -205 favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook to beat Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs). Tyson's odds to win are +166.

The -205 odds position Paul as the favorite. This means a wager of $20.50 on Paul would win $10.00 and pay out $30.50 ($10.00 plus your $20.50 stake back) if he beats Tyson.

Tyson's +166 odds mean a $10.00 bet on Iron Mike would pay out $16.60 plus your $10.00 stake back (for a total of $26.60) if he is victorious.

Note: Odds are subject to change; see here for current Paul-Tyson odds.

There are more markets for this bout than just picking a side, too. Here are a few of the Paul-Tyson betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Friday morning.

Paul-Tyson Method of Victory Betting Odds

Method of Victory FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Jake Paul KO/TKO +140 Mike Tyson KO/TKO +260 Jake Paul Points or Decision +300 Mike Tyson Points or Decision +900 Draw +1000

The shortest odds (i.e. the most probable) of how this match ends is via a KO or TKO from Jake Paul (+140). The implied odds of that happening are a hefty 41.7%.

Tyson to earn a KO/TKO win is listed at +260, the second-most likely outcome, per the odds.

Paul-Tyson To Go the Distance Betting Odds

Will Paul-Tyson Go the Distance? FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Yes +146 No -186

It's not a surprise to see that the favored side in this market is "No" at -186, given that the KO/TKO odds are short for each fighter.

Paul-Tyson Knockdown Betting Odds

To Be Knocked Down? FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Jake Paul +144 Mike Tyson -118

The odds in this market indicate it's more likely than not that Paul is able to score at least one knockdown on Tyson (-118).

Paul-Tyson Round End Betting Odds

FanDuel Sportsbook is also offering odds on which round the match will end.

What Round Will the Fight End? FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Round 1 +750 Round 2 +700 Round 3 +700 Round 4 +800 Round 5 +1000 Round 6 +1200 Round 7 +1500 View Full Table ChevronDown

Note: If the contest goes to the scorecards, then all round bets will be deemed losers in this market.

When Is the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Fight?

The seven-match card is set for Friday, November 15th at 8:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. Pacific), and Paul vs. Tyson will be the main event.

You can learn more about the other matches on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson card here at FanDuel Research.

How Do I Watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson?

The Paul-Tyson fight will be aired live on Netflix.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match Rules

The boxing match between Paul and Tyson is sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR).

A few unique rules will be in place for the bout.

There will be eight rounds.

Rounds will last two minutes.

The fighters will wear 14-ounce gloves.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest boxing odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to see the lines for all upcoming fights.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.