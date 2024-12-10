Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

In Week 15 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), running back Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions will face the Buffalo Bills, who have the 19th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (123.1 yards conceded per game).

Is Gibbs a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Bills? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Gibbs this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Gibbs vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills

Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.3

14.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 57.95

57.95 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.52

0.52 Projected Receiving Yards: 25.75

25.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibbs Fantasy Performance

Gibbs has been one of the top players in fantasy at the RB position this season, ranking third with 15.6 fantasy points per game (202.8 total points). He is 18th in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, Gibbs has put up 43.6 fantasy points (14.5 per game), running for 220 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 45 carries. He has also contributed 56 yards on 11 catches (13 targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

Gibbs has generated 72.7 fantasy points (14.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 360 yards with three touchdowns on 75 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 147 yards on 14 receptions (17 targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Gibbs' fantasy season came against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, when he collected 28.0 fantasy points with 116 rushing yards and two TDs on 15 carries. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in four balls (on four targets) for 44 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Jahmyr Gibbs had his worst performance of the season in Week 13 against the Chicago Bears, when he tallied just 8.4 fantasy points (9 carries, 87 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bills Defensive Performance

Two players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

Buffalo has given up two or more TD passes to six opposing QBs this season.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Bills this season.

A total of three players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Buffalo this season.

The Bills have given up a TD catch by 17 players this year.

Buffalo has allowed two or more receiving TDs to one player this year.

The Bills have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this season.

Buffalo has allowed at least one rushing TD to nine players this year.

The Bills have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jahmyr Gibbs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.