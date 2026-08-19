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Jacoby Brissett 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Jacoby Brissett 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jacoby Brissett is the 27th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after picking up 227.4 fantasy points a year ago (16th among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Arizona Cardinals player, continue reading.

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Jacoby Brissett Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Brissett's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points184.73018
2026 Projected Fantasy Points244.02019

Jacoby Brissett 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 9 versus the Dallas Cowboys, Brissett posted a season-high 24.8 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 21-of-31 (67.7%), 261 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 4 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 2Panthers0.2-for-0000
Week 5Titans0.00-for-10000
Week 6@Colts20.727-for-44320210
Week 7Packers19.825-for-36279200
Week 9@Cowboys24.821-for-31261201
Week 10@Seahawks19.422-for-44258200
Week 1149ers21.947-for-57452220

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Jacoby Brissett and the Cardinals Receiving Corps

Brissett recorded 3,366 passing yards (240.4 per game) with a 64.9% completion percentage last year (315-of-485), while throwing 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Here's a look at how several of Brissett's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Trey McBride16912612391132
Michael Wilson126781006715
Marvin Harrison Jr.734160849

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Want more data and analysis on Jacoby Brissett? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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