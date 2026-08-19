Jacoby Brissett 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jacoby Brissett is the 27th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after picking up 227.4 fantasy points a year ago (16th among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Arizona Cardinals player, continue reading.

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Jacoby Brissett Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Brissett's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 184.7 30 18 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 244.0 20 19

Jacoby Brissett 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 9 versus the Dallas Cowboys, Brissett posted a season-high 24.8 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 21-of-31 (67.7%), 261 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 4 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 2 Panthers 0.2 -for-0 0 0 0 Week 5 Titans 0.0 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 20.7 27-for-44 320 2 1 0 Week 7 Packers 19.8 25-for-36 279 2 0 0 Week 9 @Cowboys 24.8 21-for-31 261 2 0 1 Week 10 @Seahawks 19.4 22-for-44 258 2 0 0 Week 11 49ers 21.9 47-for-57 452 2 2 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Jacoby Brissett and the Cardinals Receiving Corps

Brissett recorded 3,366 passing yards (240.4 per game) with a 64.9% completion percentage last year (315-of-485), while throwing 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Here's a look at how several of Brissett's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Trey McBride 169 126 1239 11 32 Michael Wilson 126 78 1006 7 15 Marvin Harrison Jr. 73 41 608 4 9

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