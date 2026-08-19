Jacoby Brissett 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Jacoby Brissett is the 27th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after picking up 227.4 fantasy points a year ago (16th among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Arizona Cardinals player, continue reading.
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Jacoby Brissett Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Brissett's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|184.7
|30
|18
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|244.0
|20
|19
Jacoby Brissett 2025 Game-by-Game
In Week 9 versus the Dallas Cowboys, Brissett posted a season-high 24.8 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 21-of-31 (67.7%), 261 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 4 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 2
|Panthers
|0.2
|-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|0.0
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|20.7
|27-for-44
|320
|2
|1
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|19.8
|25-for-36
|279
|2
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Cowboys
|24.8
|21-for-31
|261
|2
|0
|1
|Week 10
|@Seahawks
|19.4
|22-for-44
|258
|2
|0
|0
|Week 11
|49ers
|21.9
|47-for-57
|452
|2
|2
|0
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Jacoby Brissett and the Cardinals Receiving Corps
Brissett recorded 3,366 passing yards (240.4 per game) with a 64.9% completion percentage last year (315-of-485), while throwing 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Here's a look at how several of Brissett's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Trey McBride
|169
|126
|1239
|11
|32
|Michael Wilson
|126
|78
|1006
|7
|15
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|73
|41
|608
|4
|9
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