Jacksonville State vs Florida International Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CUSA Tournament

The No. 2 seed Jacksonville State Gamecocks (20-11, 12-6 CUSA) head into CUSA tournament against the No. 10 seed Florida International Panthers (10-22, 3-15 CUSA) on Wednesday at Von Braun Center, starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Huntsville, Alabama

Arena: Von Braun Center

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State win (78.4%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before placing a bet on Wednesday's Jacksonville State-Florida International spread (Jacksonville State -8.5) or over/under (135.5 points).

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Jacksonville State has compiled an 18-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Florida International has compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread this year.

The Gamecocks have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (10-4-0) than they have at home (6-5-0).

This season, the Panthers are 4-9-0 at home against the spread (.308 winning percentage). Away, they are 7-6-0 ATS (.538).

Jacksonville State is 11-7-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Florida International has eight wins against the spread in 19 CUSA games this year.

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International: Moneyline Betting Stats

Jacksonville State has won in 10, or 83.3%, of the 12 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

Oddsmakers have given the Gamecocks the best odds of winning they have seen this season with a -420 moneyline listed for this contest.

Florida International has won 16.7% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-20).

The Panthers have played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +320 or longer, and lost each game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Jacksonville State has a 80.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Head-to-Head Comparison

Jacksonville State averages 74.5 points per game (155th in college basketball) while allowing 68.7 per outing (78th in college basketball). It has a +178 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Jaron Pierre Jr. paces Jacksonville State, scoring 21.8 points per game (fourth in the country).

Florida International's -86 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.7 points per game (291st in college basketball) while giving up 72.3 per contest (197th in college basketball).

Jayden Brewer's 14.4 points per game paces Florida International and ranks 331st in the nation.

The Gamecocks win the rebound battle by 4.9 boards on average. They collect 35.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 35th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.2 per contest.

Mason Nicholson is 84th in college basketball play with 7.7 rebounds per game to lead the Gamecocks.

The Panthers pull down 31.2 rebounds per game (222nd in college basketball) while allowing 30 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.2 boards per game.

Brewer is 540th in the nation with 5.2 rebounds per game, leading the Panthers.

Jacksonville State records 98.9 points per 100 possessions (99th in college basketball), while giving up 91.3 points per 100 possessions (127th in college basketball).

The Panthers rank 338th in college basketball with 87.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 127th defensively with 91.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

