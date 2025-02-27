Jacksonville Jaguars Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

At +6500, the Jacksonville Jaguars are No. 22 in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl currently.

Jaguars Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +6500 (Bet $100 to win $6,500)

Jaguars Stats Insights (2024)

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the NFL (389.9 yards allowed per game) last season, the Jaguars put up better results offensively, ranking 25th in the NFL by averaging 306.2 yards per game.

The Jaguars averaged 18.8 points per game offensively last year (26th in NFL), and they gave up 25.6 points per game (27th) on the other side of the ball.

Jacksonville owned the 24th-ranked passing offense last year (204.5 passing yards per game), and it was less effective defensively, ranking worst with 257.4 passing yards allowed per game.

The Jaguars averaged 101.7 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 26th in the NFL. On defense, they ranked 25th, surrendering 132.6 rushing yards per contest.

Jacksonville averaged a 37.3% third-down percentage offensively last season (22nd in NFL), and it allowed a 43.1% third-down percentage (24th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Despite having a bottom-five defense in terms of yards per play that ranked third-worst in the NFL (5.9 yards per play allowed) last season, the Jaguars played better on offense, ranking 18th in the NFL by putting up 5.2 yards per play.

Jacksonville forced nine total turnovers (32nd in NFL) last season and turned it over 24 times (24th in NFL) to register a turnover margin of -15, the fourth-worst in the league.

