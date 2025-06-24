Astros vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Houston Astros facing the Philadelphia Phillies.

Astros vs Phillies Game Info

Houston Astros (45-33) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (47-31)

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Coverage: SCHN and NBCS-PH

Astros vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-138) | PHI: (+118)

HOU: (-138) | PHI: (+118) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+150) | PHI: +1.5 (-182)

HOU: -1.5 (+150) | PHI: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Astros vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 8-4, 3.09 ERA vs Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 6-1, 2.20 ERA

The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (8-4) against the Phillies and Ranger Suarez (6-1). Valdez's team is 6-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Valdez's team has won 58.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-5). The Phillies have gone 5-3-0 ATS in Suarez's eight starts with a set spread. The Phillies have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Suarez starts this season.

Astros vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (56.9%)

Astros vs Phillies Moneyline

Philadelphia is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -138 favorite at home.

Astros vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are at the Astros, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Phillies are +150 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -182.

Astros vs Phillies Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Phillies game on June 24 has been set at 7, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Astros vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (58.5%) in those contests.

Houston has a record of 16-9 when favored by -138 or more this year.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 31 of their 77 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 77 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 40-37-0 against the spread.

The Phillies have won four of the 11 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (36.4%).

Philadelphia has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Phillies have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times this season for a 31-39-4 record against the over/under.

The Phillies have a 37-37-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena leads Houston with 99 hits and an OBP of .380, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .493. He's batting .326.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes is batting .256 with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks, while slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .361.

He ranks 82nd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Paredes has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Jose Altuve is batting .269 with a .428 slugging percentage and 34 RBI this year.

Jake Meyers has three home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .310 this season.

Meyers enters this matchup on a 10-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .432 with two doubles, four walks and four RBIs.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has totaled 71 hits with a .380 on-base percentage, leading the Phillies in both categories. He's batting .249 and slugging .540.

He is 102nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Schwarber heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two home runs, three walks and two RBIs.

Trea Turner is slugging .450 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .300 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualified players, he is 18th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Nick Castellanos is batting .286 with 21 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Alec Bohm is hitting .290 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.

