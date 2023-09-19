J.K. Dobbins Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

J.K. Dobbins and the Baltimore Ravens will face the Indianapolis Colts -- whose run defense was ranked 21st in the league last season (124.1 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Dobbins a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Colts? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Dobbins vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts

Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.27

10.27 Projected Rushing Yards: 62.45

62.45 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.07

10.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Dobbins 2022 Fantasy Performance

Dobbins picked up 74.2 fantasy points (9.3 per game), 46th at his position and 155th in the NFL.

In his one game so far this year, Dobbins had 22 rushing yards on eight attempts and one touchdown, ending up with 9.7 fantasy points.

In Week 4 last season against the Buffalo Bills, Dobbins posted a season-high of 18.3 fantasy points, with these numbers: 13 carries, 41 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 22 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dobbins put up 18.0 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), via these numbers: 15 carries, 120 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 6 versus the New York Giants, Dobbins posted a season-low 1.5 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 7 carries, 15 yards.

In his second-worst fantasy showing of the season, Dobbins picked up 4.0 points (7 carries, 23 yards) in Week 3 against the New England Patriots.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis surrendered more than 300 passing yards to one QB last season.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Colts last year.

Against Indianapolis last season, eight players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Colts allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Versus Indianapolis last season, six players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Colts allowed 21 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against Indianapolis last year, four players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Colts allowed two players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Indianapolis allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Colts allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last season.

