J.K. Dobbins Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

Running back J.K. Dobbins faces a matchup against the 24th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (130.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, when his Los Angeles Chargers take on the New England Patriots, Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thinking about Dobbins for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Patriots? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Dobbins vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots Game Day: December 28, 2024

December 28, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.0

5.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.3

5.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 33.03

33.03 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

0.21 Projected Receiving Yards: 4.29

4.29 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Dobbins Fantasy Performance

With 138.0 fantasy points this season (12.5 per game), Dobbins is the 24th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 66th among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Dobbins has generated 29.3 fantasy points (9.8 per game) as he's run for 146 yards and scored two touchdowns on 32 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 27 yards on seven grabs (nine targets).

Dobbins has 64.6 total fantasy points (12.9 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 63 times for 288 yards with five touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 58 yards on 13 catches (18 targets).

The peak of Dobbins' fantasy campaign was a Week 9 performance versus the Cleveland Browns, a game when he went off for 85 rushing yards and two TDs on 14 carries (for 22.5 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed two balls (on two targets) for 20 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, J.K. Dobbins stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, running 15 times for 44 yards, with three receptions for 10 yards as a receiver (5.4 fantasy points).

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed two players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Patriots have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against New England this season.

The Patriots have allowed three players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

A total of six players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against New England this season.

A total of 21 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Patriots this season.

New England has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Patriots have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to six players this year.

New England has given up at least one rushing TD to 12 players this season.

The Patriots have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on J.K. Dobbins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.