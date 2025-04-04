FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Islanders vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Minnesota Wild.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Wild Game Info

  • New York Islanders (32-32-10) vs. Minnesota Wild (41-28-7)
  • Date: Friday, April 4, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-128)Wild (+106)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wild win (54.8%)

Islanders vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals against the Wild. The Islanders are +194 to cover the spread, while the Wild are -245.

Islanders vs Wild Over/Under

  • The Islanders-Wild game on April 4 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -106 and the under is -114.

Islanders vs Wild Moneyline

  • Minnesota is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -128 favorite at home.

