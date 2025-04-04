Islanders vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Minnesota Wild.

Islanders vs Wild Game Info

New York Islanders (32-32-10) vs. Minnesota Wild (41-28-7)

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-128) Wild (+106) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wild win (54.8%)

Islanders vs Wild Puck Line

The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals against the Wild. The Islanders are +194 to cover the spread, while the Wild are -245.

Islanders vs Wild Over/Under

The Islanders-Wild game on April 4 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -106 and the under is -114.

Islanders vs Wild Moneyline

Minnesota is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -128 favorite at home.

