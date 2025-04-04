NHL
Islanders vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4
Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Minnesota Wild.
Islanders vs Wild Game Info
- New York Islanders (32-32-10) vs. Minnesota Wild (41-28-7)
- Date: Friday, April 4, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Wild Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-128)
|Wild (+106)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Wild Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Wild win (54.8%)
Islanders vs Wild Puck Line
- The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals against the Wild. The Islanders are +194 to cover the spread, while the Wild are -245.
Islanders vs Wild Over/Under
- The Islanders-Wild game on April 4 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -106 and the under is -114.
Islanders vs Wild Moneyline
- Minnesota is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -128 favorite at home.