Islanders vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Game Info

New York Islanders (38-24-5) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (29-27-12)

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-137) Maple Leafs (+114) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (51.2%)

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Islanders. The Maple Leafs are -225 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +180.

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Islanders-Maple Leafs game on March 17, with the over available at -134 and the under at +110.

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while New York is a -137 favorite despite being on the road.

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