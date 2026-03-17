NHL
Islanders vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Islanders vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- New York Islanders (38-24-5) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (29-27-12)
- Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-137)
|Maple Leafs (+114)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Maple Leafs win (51.2%)
Islanders vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Islanders. The Maple Leafs are -225 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +180.
Islanders vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Islanders-Maple Leafs game on March 17, with the over available at -134 and the under at +110.
Islanders vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Toronto is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while New York is a -137 favorite despite being on the road.