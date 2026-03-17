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NHL

Islanders vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Islanders vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • New York Islanders (38-24-5) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (29-27-12)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-137)Maple Leafs (+114)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (51.2%)

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Islanders. The Maple Leafs are -225 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +180.

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Islanders-Maple Leafs game on March 17, with the over available at -134 and the under at +110.

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • Toronto is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while New York is a -137 favorite despite being on the road.

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