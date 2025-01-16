Islanders vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16

The New York Islanders versus the Philadelphia Flyers is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Islanders vs Flyers Game Info

New York Islanders (17-19-7) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (19-20-6)

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Flyers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-140) Flyers (+116) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Islanders win (54.8%)

Islanders vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Islanders. The Flyers are -225 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +180.

Islanders vs Flyers Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Islanders-Flyers on January 16, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Islanders vs Flyers Moneyline

Philadelphia is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -140 favorite at home.

