NHL
Islanders vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24
On Tuesday in the NHL, the New York Islanders are playing the Chicago Blackhawks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Islanders vs Blackhawks Game Info
- New York Islanders (40-26-5) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (26-31-13)
- Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-196)
|Blackhawks (+162)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Islanders win (57%)
Islanders vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Islanders. The Blackhawks are -150 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +122.
Islanders vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- Islanders versus Blackhawks, on March 24, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Islanders vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- The Islanders vs Blackhawks moneyline has New York as a -196 favorite, while Chicago is a +162 underdog on the road.