Islanders vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

On Tuesday in the NHL, the New York Islanders are playing the Chicago Blackhawks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Blackhawks Game Info

New York Islanders (40-26-5) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (26-31-13)

Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Tuesday, March 24, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-196) Blackhawks (+162) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Islanders win (57%)

Islanders vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Islanders. The Blackhawks are -150 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +122.

Islanders vs Blackhawks Over/Under

Islanders versus Blackhawks, on March 24, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Islanders vs Blackhawks Moneyline

The Islanders vs Blackhawks moneyline has New York as a -196 favorite, while Chicago is a +162 underdog on the road.

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