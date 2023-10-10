Isiah Pacheco Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

In Week 6 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), RB Isiah Pacheco and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Denver Broncos, who have the 32nd-ranked run defense in the NFL (187.6 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Pacheco worth a look for his next game versus the Broncos? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Pacheco this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Pacheco vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Game Day: October 12, 2023

October 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.38

11.38 Projected Rushing Yards: 68.51

68.51 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.52

0.52 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.49

11.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Pacheco Fantasy Performance

With 60.4 fantasy points this season (12.1 per game), Pacheco is the 12th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 42nd among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Pacheco has amassed 48.0 fantasy points (16.0 per game) as he's rushed for 232 yards and scored three touchdowns on 51 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 68 yards on six grabs (seven targets).

The high point of Pacheco's fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst against the New York Jets, a matchup in which he tallied 21.8 fantasy points (20 carries, 115 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 43 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Isiah Pacheco delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (5.4 points) in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, running for 23 yards on eight carries with four catches for 31 yards.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has conceded more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Broncos this year.

Denver has given up two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

The Broncos have given up at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this year.

A total of two players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Denver this year.

Three players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Broncos this season.

Denver has given up at least one rushing TD to four players this year.

A total of Three players have run for more than one TD against the Broncos this season.

Want more data and analysis on Isiah Pacheco? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.