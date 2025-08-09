Isiah Pacheco 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Isiah Pacheco picked up 44.9 fantasy points last season, 60th among all NFL running backs. The Kansas City Chiefs RB is currently the 26th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Isiah Pacheco Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Pacheco's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 44.9 271 60 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 156.1 60 15

Isiah Pacheco 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens -- Pacheco finished with 13.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 15 carries, 45 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 33 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Ravens 13.8 15 45 1 3 2 0 78 Week 2 Bengals 11.1 19 90 0 5 5 0 111 Week 13 Raiders 4.9 7 44 0 1 1 0 49 Week 14 Chargers 6.1 14 55 0 4 2 0 61 Week 15 @Browns 4.7 13 32 0 1 1 0 47 Week 16 Texans 2.5 9 26 0 2 1 0 25 Week 17 @Steelers 1.8 6 18 0 - 0 0 18 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Isiah Pacheco vs. Other Chiefs Rushers

The Chiefs, who ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.1% of the time while running the ball 42.9% of the time. Below is a glance at how Pacheco's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Isiah Pacheco 83 310 1 8 3.7 Kareem Hunt 200 728 7 42 3.6 Patrick Mahomes 58 307 2 9 5.3 Carson Steele 56 183 0 10 3.3

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Isiah Pacheco? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.