Isiah Pacheco 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Isiah Pacheco picked up 44.9 fantasy points last season, 60th among all NFL running backs. The Kansas City Chiefs RB is currently the 26th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.
Isiah Pacheco Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Pacheco's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|44.9
|271
|60
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|156.1
|60
|15
Isiah Pacheco 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens -- Pacheco finished with 13.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 15 carries, 45 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 33 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Ravens
|13.8
|15
|45
|1
|3
|2
|0
|78
|Week 2
|Bengals
|11.1
|19
|90
|0
|5
|5
|0
|111
|Week 13
|Raiders
|4.9
|7
|44
|0
|1
|1
|0
|49
|Week 14
|Chargers
|6.1
|14
|55
|0
|4
|2
|0
|61
|Week 15
|@Browns
|4.7
|13
|32
|0
|1
|1
|0
|47
|Week 16
|Texans
|2.5
|9
|26
|0
|2
|1
|0
|25
|Week 17
|@Steelers
|1.8
|6
|18
|0
|-
|0
|0
|18
Isiah Pacheco vs. Other Chiefs Rushers
The Chiefs, who ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.1% of the time while running the ball 42.9% of the time. Below is a glance at how Pacheco's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Isiah Pacheco
|83
|310
|1
|8
|3.7
|Kareem Hunt
|200
|728
|7
|42
|3.6
|Patrick Mahomes
|58
|307
|2
|9
|5.3
|Carson Steele
|56
|183
|0
|10
|3.3
