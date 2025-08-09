FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Isiah Pacheco 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Isiah Pacheco picked up 44.9 fantasy points last season, 60th among all NFL running backs. The Kansas City Chiefs RB is currently the 26th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Isiah Pacheco Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Pacheco's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points44.927160
2025 Projected Fantasy Points156.16015

Isiah Pacheco 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens -- Pacheco finished with 13.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 15 carries, 45 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 33 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Ravens13.81545132078
Week 2Bengals11.119900550111
Week 13Raiders4.9744011049
Week 14Chargers6.11455042061
Week 15@Browns4.71332011047
Week 16Texans2.5926021025
Week 17@Steelers1.86180-0018

Isiah Pacheco vs. Other Chiefs Rushers

The Chiefs, who ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.1% of the time while running the ball 42.9% of the time. Below is a glance at how Pacheco's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Isiah Pacheco83310183.7
Kareem Hunt2007287423.6
Patrick Mahomes58307295.3
Carson Steele561830103.3

Want more data and analysis on Isiah Pacheco? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

