Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game
The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Iowa State: (-164) | Oklahoma State: (+136)
- Spread: Iowa State: -3.5 (-105) | Oklahoma State: +3.5 (-115)
- Total: 35.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- Iowa State is winless against the spread this season.
- Oklahoma State has posted one win against the spread this year.
- Not one of Oklahoma State's two games has hit the over in 2023.
Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cyclones win (66.4%)
Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Point Spread
Iowa State is favored by 3.5 points versus Oklahoma State. Iowa State is -105 to cover the spread, while Oklahoma State is -115.
Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Over/Under
A total of 35.5 points has been set for the Iowa State-Oklahoma State matchup on September 23, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Oklahoma State-Iowa State, Oklahoma State is the underdog at +136, and Iowa State is -164.
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
|Iowa State
|16.7
|122
|13
|18
|38.5
|0
|3
|Oklahoma State
|20.3
|109
|20.3
|49
|51.0
|2
|3
