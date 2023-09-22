FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Iowa State: (-164) | Oklahoma State: (+136)
  • Spread: Iowa State: -3.5 (-105) | Oklahoma State: +3.5 (-115)
  • Total: 35.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Betting Trends

  • Iowa State is winless against the spread this season.
  • Oklahoma State has posted one win against the spread this year.
  • Not one of Oklahoma State's two games has hit the over in 2023.

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cyclones win (66.4%)

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Point Spread

Iowa State is favored by 3.5 points versus Oklahoma State. Iowa State is -105 to cover the spread, while Oklahoma State is -115.

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Over/Under

A total of 35.5 points has been set for the Iowa State-Oklahoma State matchup on September 23, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Oklahoma State-Iowa State, Oklahoma State is the underdog at +136, and Iowa State is -164.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
Iowa State16.7122131838.503
Oklahoma State20.310920.34951.023

