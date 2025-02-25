Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

Big 12 play on Tuesday will see the the No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones (21-6, 11-5 Big 12) visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-14, 5-11 Big 12) at Gallagher-Iba Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (83.4%)

Before you place a wager on Iowa State-Oklahoma State outing (in which Iowa State is a 10.5-point favorite and the total is set at 149.5 points), keep reading for a few betting insights and trends for Tuesday's game.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Oklahoma State has put together an 11-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Iowa State covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 46.7% of the time. That's more often than Oklahoma State covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (40%).

The Cyclones have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered eight times in 15 games at home, and they've covered six times in nine games on the road.

Against the spread, the Cowboys have had better results away (5-5-0) than at home (5-8-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Iowa State is 11-6-0 this year.

Oklahoma State has covered the spread eight times in 16 Big 12 games.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has won in 15, or 88.2%, of the 17 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Cyclones have come away with a win nine times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -521 or shorter on the moneyline.

Oklahoma State has won one of the 15 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (6.7%).

The Cowboys have played in five games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +385 or longer without a win.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Iowa State has a 83.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State has a +366 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.5 points per game. It is putting up 80.5 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball and is giving up 67.0 per outing to rank 51st in college basketball.

Curtis Jones ranks 105th in the nation with a team-leading 17.2 points per game.

Oklahoma State has been outscored by 3.7 points per game (posting 73.0 points per game, 214th in college basketball, while conceding 76.7 per outing, 308th in college basketball) and has a -100 scoring differential.

Bryce Thompson's 12.5 points per game paces Oklahoma State and ranks 597th in college basketball.

The Cyclones win the rebound battle by an average of 5.5 boards. They are collecting 33.4 rebounds per game (94th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.9 per contest.

Joshua Jefferson's 7.7 rebounds per game lead the Cyclones and rank 84th in college basketball play.

The 31.0 rebounds per game the Cowboys accumulate rank 246th in college basketball. Their opponents pull down 30.4.

Abou Ousmane paces the team with 5.3 rebounds per game (502nd in college basketball).

Iowa State averages 102.8 points per 100 possessions (36th in college basketball), while giving up 85.5 points per 100 possessions (23rd in college basketball).

The Cowboys score 92.1 points per 100 possessions (274th in college basketball), while giving up 96.8 points per 100 possessions (279th in college basketball).

