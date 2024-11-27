Iowa State vs Colorado Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 27

The No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) host the Colorado Buffaloes (5-1, 0-0 Big 12) in Big 12 action at Lahaina Civic Center, tipping off at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Colorado Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Game time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Location: Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina, Hawaii Arena: Lahaina Civic Center

Iowa State vs. Colorado Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State win (64.7%)

Before you bet on Wednesday's Iowa State-Colorado spread (Iowa State -10.5) or over/under (145.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Iowa State vs. Colorado: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Colorado has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Iowa State (1-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 10.5 points or more this season (25%) than Colorado (1-0) does as a 10.5+-point underdog (100%).

Against the spread last season, the Cyclones fared better when playing at home, covering 14 times in 18 home games, and seven times in 10 road games.

The Buffaloes' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .529 (9-8-0). On the road, it was .364 (4-7-0).

Iowa State vs. Colorado: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has won in each of the two contests it has played as moneyline favorites this season.

The Cyclones have played as a favorite of -581 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Colorado has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Buffaloes have played as a moneyline underdog of +420 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa State has a 85.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Iowa State vs. Colorado Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State averages 84.4 points per game (48th in college basketball) while allowing 63.8 per contest (49th in college basketball). It has a +103 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 20.6 points per game.

Keshon Gilbert leads Iowa State, scoring 16.8 points per game (140th in college basketball).

Colorado's +59 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.7 points per game (163rd in college basketball) while allowing 67.8 per outing (122nd in college basketball).

Elijah Malone paces Colorado, averaging 14.3 points per game (342nd in college basketball).

The Cyclones record 31.2 rebounds per game (273rd in college basketball) while allowing 26.6 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.6 boards per game.

Joshua Jefferson's 6.2 rebounds per game lead the Cyclones and rank 320th in college basketball action.

The Buffaloes prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 8.1 boards. They are recording 35.8 rebounds per game (104th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.7.

Andrej Jakimovski is 404th in the country with 5.8 rebounds per game, leading the Buffaloes.

Iowa State scores 110.6 points per 100 possessions (14th in college basketball), while giving up 83.6 points per 100 possessions (82nd in college basketball).

The Buffaloes rank 155th in college basketball with 98.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 118th defensively with 85.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

