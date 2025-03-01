Iowa State vs Arizona Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

The Iowa State Cyclones (21-7, 11-6 Big 12) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Arizona Wildcats (19-9, 13-4 Big 12) on March 1, 2025 at James H. Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State vs. Arizona Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Arizona Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State win (64.4%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Iowa State (-5.5) versus Arizona on Saturday. The total has been set at 151.5 points for this game.

Iowa State vs. Arizona: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has covered 16 times in 28 chances against the spread this season.

Arizona has put together a 16-12-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cyclones have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered eight times in 15 games when playing at home, and they've covered six times in 10 games when playing on the road.

Against the spread, the Wildcats have had better results away (6-3-0) than at home (9-6-0).

Iowa State is 11-7-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Arizona's Big 12 record against the spread is 11-7-0.

Iowa State vs. Arizona: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has come away with 15 wins in the 18 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cyclones have a win-loss record of 14-3 when favored by -245 or better by bookmakers this year.

Arizona has won three of the five games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (60%).

The Wildcats have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +198 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa State has a 71% chance of walking away with the win.

Iowa State vs. Arizona Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State is outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game with a +360 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.1 points per game (42nd in college basketball) and gives up 67.2 per contest (54th in college basketball).

Curtis Jones ranks 117th in college basketball with a team-leading 16.9 points per game.

Arizona puts up 81.6 points per game (28th in college basketball) while giving up 70.3 per outing (131st in college basketball). It has a +318 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Caleb Love is ranked 158th in the nation with a team-leading 16.4 points per game.

The Cyclones win the rebound battle by 5.5 boards on average. They record 33.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 85th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 28 per outing.

Joshua Jefferson is 80th in college basketball action with 7.8 rebounds per game to lead the Cyclones.

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by 8.4 boards on average. They collect 37 rebounds per game, seventh in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 28.6.

Tobe Awaka paces the Wildcats with eight rebounds per game (59th in college basketball).

Iowa State averages 102.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (44th in college basketball), and allows 85.7 points per 100 possessions (23rd in college basketball).

The Wildcats rank 59th in college basketball with 101 points scored per 100 possessions, and 36th defensively with 86.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

