Indianapolis Colts Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

The Indianapolis Colts' current odds to win the Super Bowl (+12000) place them 20th in the NFL.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about Colts Super Bowl futures, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Colts Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12000 (Bet $100 to win $12,000)

+12000 (Bet $100 to win $12,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5500 (Bet $100 to win $5,500)

+5500 (Bet $100 to win $5,500) Odds to Win the AFC South: +1300 (Bet $100 to win $1,300)

Colts Stats Insights

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks fifth-worst in the NFL (374.5 yards allowed per game), the Colts have played better on offense, ranking 21st in the NFL by totaling 320.7 yards per game.

The Colts are averaging 21.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 19th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 19th, giving up 22.7 points per contest.

Indianapolis is putting up 202.2 passing yards per game offensively this year (21st in NFL), and is allowing 231.5 passing yards per game (26th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Despite having a bottom-five run defense that ranks fifth-worst in the NFL (143.1 rushing yards allowed per game), the Colts have put up better results on offense, ranking 16th in the NFL by putting up 118.5 rushing yards per game.

Indianapolis ranks 20th in third-down efficiency (37%) on offense and 23rd in third-down conversion rate allowed (43.1%) on defense this season.

The Colts rank 15th in offensive yards per play (5.7) and 20th in yards per play allowed (5.8) this year.

Indianapolis ranks 19th in the NFL with a -1 turnover margin after forcing 17 turnovers (seventh in the NFL) and committing 18 (29th in the NFL).

Colts Betting Insights

The Colts are only 20th in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+12000), but 18th according to computer rankings.

The Colts' Super Bowl odds have decreased from +5500 at the start of the season to +12000, the 15th-biggest change among all teams.

The Colts' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.8%.

Colts Leaders

Anthony Richardson leads Indianapolis with 1,230 yards (175.7 ypg) on 79-of-163 passing with five touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 274 rushing yards on 51 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jonathan Taylor has racked up 673 yards on 150 carries while finding the end zone five times.

Alec Pierce's 590 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 44 times and has registered 26 receptions and four touchdowns.

Josh Downs has put together a 567-yard season with four touchdowns, reeling in 50 passes on 71 targets.

Downs' status for Sunday is unknown.

Kwity Paye paces the team with 5.5 sacks, and also has 7.0 TFL and 27 tackles.

Nick Cross leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 102 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

