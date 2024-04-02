Indiana State vs Utah Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - April 2

A pair of streaking teams square off when the Indiana State Sycamores (31-6) host the Utah Utes (22-14) on April 2, 2024. The Sycamores will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Utes, who have won three straight.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Indiana State vs. Utah Game Info and Odds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Indiana State is a 4.5-point favorite against Utah on Tuesday and the over/under is set at 161.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting insights and trends before you decide to wager on the outing.

Indiana State vs. Utah: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Indiana State has put together a 21-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Utah has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Utah is 3-5 against the spread compared to the 19-10 ATS record Indiana State racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Sycamores have fared better when playing at home, covering 11 times in 16 home games, and six times in 13 road games.

Against the spread, the Utes have performed better at home (14-6-0) than on the road (3-8-0).

Indiana State vs. Utah: Moneyline Betting Stats

Indiana State has won in 26, or 89.7%, of the 29 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Sycamores have a win-loss record of 25-2 when favored by -196 or better by bookmakers this year.

Utah has gone 4-8 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +162 or longer, the Utes have gone 2-5 (28.6%).

Indiana State has an implied victory probability of 66.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Indiana State vs. Utah Head-to-Head Comparison

Indiana State's +447 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.6 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 72.6 per outing (204th in college basketball).

Indiana State's leading scorer, Robbie Avila, ranks 110th in the nation averaging 17.3 points per game.

Utah's +217 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.5 points per game (59th in college basketball) while allowing 72.4 per contest (197th in college basketball).

Branden Carlson's team-leading 17 points per game rank him 126th in college basketball.

The Sycamores rank 161st in college basketball at 35.5 rebounds per game. That's 3.5 more than the 32 their opponents average.

Jayson Kent leads the Sycamores with 8.2 rebounds per game (75th in college basketball action).

The Utes come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. They are pulling down 39.1 rebounds per game (34th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 36.3.

Carlson paces the Utes with 6.6 rebounds per game (227th in college basketball).

Indiana State ranks first in college basketball by averaging 108.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 195th in college basketball, allowing 93.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Utes record 98.1 points per 100 possessions (102nd in college basketball), while conceding 90.6 points per 100 possessions (103rd in college basketball).

